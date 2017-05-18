The Martin County Sheriff’s Office needs help tracking down whoever is responsible for torturing an alligator on Tuesday, which had to be euthanized from its injuries.

Deputies said they found the 4-foot gator at Del Monte Foods in Indiantown, with its eyes clawed out leaving the reptile blind. The gator also had cut marks on its back.

Whoever attacked the gator also vandalized the food store with graffiti, damaged pieces of equipment and flooded the entry way with outdoor water faucets, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and a trapper captured the gator from the property.

For anyone with information on the incident, please call Detective John Barca with the Martin County Sheriff’s Agricultural Crimes Unit.