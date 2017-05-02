Florida Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Marion County girl

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl from Marion County.
Alexandria Green was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon, according to a release from FDLE.
FLORIDA NEWS: Woman dies after man punches her in Daytona Beach bar, police say
A #Florida #AmberAlert has been issued for Alexandria Green, last seen on Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon: https://t.co/2rpPgmEQOi pic.twitter.com/3mWdcvfkVy— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 2, 2017
She was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with the wording "Mac and Cheese," dark colored shorts -- possibly black or blue -- and flip flops.
Authorities said she may be in the company of 55-year-old Alan Green and 47-year-old Mechealine Mazakis. Alan Green has a tattoo on his left bicep and on the left side of his chest.
They may be traveling in a blue 2014 Scion xB, Florida tag AMLC10.
Corrine Brown Trial: Rep. Brown tried to claim $10,000 tax deduction for donation of 'her time'
A #Florida #AmberAlert has been issued for Alexandria Green, last seen in on Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon: https://t.co/2rpPgmEQOi pic.twitter.com/ECaG2vTBfl— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 2, 2017
Anyone with any information on Alexandria's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself