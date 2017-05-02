STORY: Family praying 12-year-old will pull through after shooting
May bills went bonkers at Florida’s largest health insurer serving more than 4 million customers, with a West Palm Beach man saying Monday his bank account was debited 36 times and he was overdrawn by more than $40,000 within hours.
Florida Blue officials acknowledged the billing errors and apologized. They told The Palm Beach Post they are still assessing how many people have been affected as they work to fix the problem.
A Jupiter man said what was supposed to be a one-time monthly premium charge of $385 instead quickly resulted in more than $14,000 in charges before his bank account refused to accept any more debits.
“It’s just mind-boggling the largest insurer in Florida can’t fix its own billing system,” said the man, who requested anonymity.
A customer in West Palm Beach said what should have been a monthly premium payment of just under $1,100 instead resulted in his account being overdrawn by more than $40,000, the man said. That generated about $1,400 in bank fees, he said.
The Jacksonville-based company, also known as Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Florida, said in a statement it will reimburse members on an individual basis for erroneous charges and bank fees.
“Earlier today we were notified of a payment processing issue that occurred over the weekend with one of our vendors,” Florida Blue spokesman Paul Kluding said. “This issue resulted in some members’ accounts being drafted multiple times for their May invoice. We are very sorry for the problems this is causing our members. We are addressing the situation as quickly as possible.”
Similar chaos was reported around the state including the Tampa area. One customer said there were 65 transactions from Florida Blue on a bank account, adding up to more than $30,000 in charges.
It’s the latest in a series of reported problems with keeping records and billing straight at the company. In the opening months of 2017, multiple consumers said the company’s system showed their policies had been canceled when they were not aware of missing payments or doing anything wrong. Other said they were billed inappropriately.
Last year, the Post reported on frustrations boiling over when doctors who were listed as being in company networks suddenly disappeared when customers tried to use them weeks or months later. A Boynton Beach customer called that a “classic bait and switch.”
Yet a Post report in April also showed Florida Blue ranked as the most financially stable and successful of more than 30 U.S. Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies analyzed for controlling medical costs relative to premiums paid. Company officials confirmed profitability in the “high single digits” on individual plans on and off the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
The company said it is taking multiple steps, including “working to identify all over-payments proactively and refund them promptly. We will ensure that only the appropriate amount is deducted and excess deductions are refunded. In fact, we have already begun processing refunds for some customers.”
Florida Blue “will reimburse members for any bank fees incurred due to overdrafts caused by this issue,” a statement said. “We will work on an individual basis with any member who has concerns about adverse impact on their credit.”
As it tries to identify and correct the problem, the company says it has stopped taking electronic fund transfer payments and delayed ongoing automatic payments scheduled for this month.
“Since members currently will not be able to make payments, we will not cancel a policy for nonpayment until the issue is resolved,” a company statement said. “During this time, we will ensure that people who need care are able to get it, even if they are unable to make premium payments as a result of this issue.”
The statement concluded, “We apologize for the problems this situation has created for our members. We commit to addressing it quickly and making things right for the people we serve.”
In response to questions from the Post, Kluding said, “At this time we do not have a definitive number for how many were impacted, but we continue to research the issue.”
