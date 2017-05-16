Florida deputies warn of 'legal weed' scam

Deputies are warning about a new scam targeting people who want to purchase medical marijuana in Florida.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted a warning about someone selling licenses for "legal weed" after several signs were posted around Palm Coast.

The signs read: "Legal weed. Office visit $199."

It also provides a phone number.

Deputies said the person answering the call tells the caller they can issue a license to legally purchase medical marijuana.

They ask for your credit card and driver’s license information to issue you a license.

Deputies are reminding people that a license is not required to legally obtain medical marijuana, but you do need a valid prescription.

“Don’t be taken in with the hope of getting medical marijuana. The only thing you will get is the loss of your money; this is truly “smoke and mirrors,” Sheriff Staly said.