A national report shows Florida’s drought has escalated in key areas northwest of Lake Okeechobee to the “extreme” level.

About 6 percent of the state is now in an extreme drought – a level that could mean major crop, pasture losses, widespread water shortages and water restrictions.

This is the first report this year to show extreme areas of drought in Florida.

Nationwide, only Florida and a small area of North Georgia are in extreme drought.

The drought north of Lake Okeechobee means less water going into the lake and less water being discharged into the Caloosahatchee estuary.

During rainy years, this is a good thing, but the drier weather is hurting the Caloosahatchee this year and some people are asking for the discharges to be increased.

“The extremes hit us in both directions,” said Mark Generales, a member of the South Florida Water Management District’s Water Resources Advisory Commission, or WRAC. “You are giving us 300 cubic feet per second and we really need 650.”