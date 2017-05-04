Listen Live
News
Florida drought escalates to 'extreme' level

Updated:

JACKSONVILLE: 7-day forecast | Interactive Radar

A national report shows Florida’s drought has escalated in key areas northwest of Lake Okeechobee to the “extreme” level.

About 6 percent of the state is now in an extreme drought – a level that could mean major crop, pasture losses, widespread water shortages and water restrictions.

This is the first report this  year to show extreme areas of drought in Florida.

Nationwide, only Florida and a small area of North Georgia are in extreme drought.

The drought  north of Lake Okeechobee means less water going into the lake and less water being discharged into the Caloosahatchee estuary.

During rainy years, this is a good thing, but the drier weather is hurting the Caloosahatchee this year and some people are asking for the discharges to be increased.

“The extremes hit us in both directions,” said Mark Generales, a member of the South Florida Water Management District’s Water Resources Advisory Commission, or WRAC. “You are giving us 300 cubic feet per second and we really need 650.”

The Latest News Headlines

  • Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend, as part of 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'
    Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend, as part of 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'
    They're calling it the 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'.   This weekend the Jacksonville Humane Society is teaming up with PetSmart Charities and Malik's Gifts to offer FREE pet adoptions.   On Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th, from 10 am to 4 pm, you can stop by the following locations to meet hundreds of adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens:   -PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard  -PetSmart at 1956 3rd Street South in Jacksonville, Beach (Cats and kittens only)  -The Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Boulevard   All pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.   Malik Johnson of the Jacksonville Jaguars will be sponsoring all the adoption fees through his charity, Malik's Gifts.   Johnson will also be available to meet the public at JHS from 11 am to 12 pm on Sunday, May 7th.
  • $600K worth of meth paste found on vases shipped from Mexico to Florida
    $600K worth of meth paste found on vases shipped from Mexico to Florida
    A Florida man is facing drug charges after police found pottery covered in $600,000 worth of methamphetamine paste at his Polk County mobile home.  >> Read more trending news Omar Palencia, 30, who police say arranged to have the drugs shipped to Florida, reportedly planned to cook the meth out of the pottery and sell it, WFLA-TV reported.  But Palencia’s plan went south after he unknowingly recruited an undercover deputy for help extracting the drugs, news outlets reported.  “In Mexico, they were dipped in liquid methamphetamine, and carefully, they placed small glass squares on the vase to make it appear to be this beautiful pottery,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told WFLA.  Authorities estimated the amount of meth on the three vases equaled about 10 kilos of drugs. Police said Palencia also had additional 101 grams of meth paste for “personal use.” >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here Palencia faces multiple charges including trafficking in meth, possession of a vehicle used to traffic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Read more at here. 
  • Republicans push GOP health overhaul bill through the House
    In a big legislative victory for GOP leaders in Congress and President Donald Trump, Republicans on Thursday muscled a bill through the House that would make major changes in the Obama health law, taking a first step to fulfill their campaign vow to repeal and replace Obamacare. The vote was 217-213, with 20 Republicans voting against the GOP measure. No Democrats crossed party lines to support the bill, as backers heralded their success. “Today is a historic day,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk. “This is the beginning of fixing America’s health care system.” “We have come up with a plan, with a strategy to save health care for the American people,” said Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL). Speaker Ryan: 'A lot of us having been waiting seven years to cast this vote' https://t.co/9L8UJVwUYi — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 4, 2017 “We’re finally getting rid of this train wreck called Obamacare,” said Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA). The vote came after weeks of negotiations among Republicans which produced several changes, allowing states to get a waiver to certain bedrock portions of the Obama health law. In an at times chippy debate on the House floor, Democrats denounced the GOP health care changes. “Trumpcare is another false promise,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH). “Tens of thousands of Americans will die if this bill passes,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI). “This is not how Washington is supposed to work,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL). Pelosi: 'Is there any caring in Trumpcare at all?' Calls from the House floor: 'No' https://t.co/yn6lM4e8MW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 4, 2017 A number of Republicans who wanted much more in the way of change still voted for the bill, encouraged by their leaders to move the process forward and on to the Senate. “This is a step in the right direction,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). “I would like to do more, but we are where we are.” “It’s time to do this,” said Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), a House Freedom Caucus member who had been a reluctant supporter of the initial GOP plan. “It’s this, or we get stuck with the Affordable Care Act forever,” Yoho added after a closed door meeting of GOP lawmakers.
  • Teacher arrested after heroin found in purse at school 
    Teacher arrested after heroin found in purse at school 
    An Oklahoma second-grade teacher is facing drug and embezzlement charges after police found syringes containing heroin and other drugs inside her purse at school.  >> Read more trending news Police say Megan Sloan, 27, admitted bringing drugs and drug paraphernalia into Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on Monday, according to KTUL-TV. Sloan allegedly had 13 syringes with heroin in some, methamphetamine and spoons to cook drugs, KJRH-TV reported.  She also admitted to stealing $125 worth of “field trip money” to pay for gas and drugs as well as pawning two school iPads.  Another teacher reported Sloan after seeing a conversation in Sloan’s open Facebook page about “using and selling heroin and pawning school property,” KTUL reported.  Sloan, who has been a teacher for two years, is charged with drug-related counts and one count of embezzlement. Read more at KTUL and KJRH. 
  • FDOT begins installation of street lights on US 17 in Fleming Island
    FDOT begins installation of street lights on US 17 in Fleming Island
    It's going to light up a dark part of Fleming Island. Construction begins today to brighten up nearly three miles of US 17 between County Road 220 and Creighton Road with automated LED street lights. Florida Department of Transportation spokeswoman Mary Justino says it's a stretch of road where they've received lots of complaints from drivers that it's too dark once the sun sets. 'People who drive on 17 in Fleming Island are going to notice large equipment coming in,' Justino added. '[Construction crews are] going to start near Eagle Harbor and work their way north towards the Doctors' Lake Bridge.' 158 new lights sitting atop 40-foot high aluminum poles and 15-foot long bracketed arm extensions will alternate side-to-side down US 17, each placed around 12 feet from the road shoulder. The lights alone are costing the state around $1.5 million dollars and all of them should be ready to go in about 10 to 12 months depending on weather, according to Justino. FDOT also tells us the lights should illuminate the nearby Black Creek Bike Trail at night once they're ready to go. No lane closures are planned at any point, but drivers are warned to be cautious and aware of workers nearby, especially if they see barriers in place along the shoulder. Justino says FDOT is currently researching a similar idea for parts of US 17 south of CR 220, especially those which have seen an increase in accidents recently.
