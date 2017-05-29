Florida gator spotted in pool on Memorial Day

Wildlife officials captured an alligator that was seen swimming in a Sarasota home's private pool this Memorial Day.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Monday morning from homeowners who saw a seven- to eight-foot gator splashing around in their private, screened-in pool.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapped the gator, which tried to barrel roll its way out of the capture.

Sarasota County deputies said the reptile will be relocated to a more "appropriate" location.