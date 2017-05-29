Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
93°
H 97
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
93°
Broken Clouds
H 97° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    93°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 97° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 97° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 95° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Florida gator spotted in pool on Memorial Day
Close

Florida gator spotted in pool on Memorial Day

Florida gator spotted in pool on Memorial Day

Florida gator spotted in pool on Memorial Day

Updated:

Wildlife officials captured an alligator that was seen swimming in a Sarasota home's private pool this Memorial Day.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Monday morning from homeowners who saw a seven- to eight-foot gator splashing around in their private, screened-in pool.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapped the gator, which tried to barrel roll its way out of the capture. 

Sarasota County deputies said the reptile will be relocated to a more "appropriate" location.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
    President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
    President Donald Trump marked his first Memorial Day in office with a somber service at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. >> Read more trending news The president first participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, before addressing a crowd of family members of the fallen gathered there to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. In his speech, the president recognized the Gold Star families at the service. 'To every Gold Star family: God is with you, and your loved ones are with him.' Trump said.  'I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who laid down their lives so that others may live free.' Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who was also at the service, visited Section 60, where the military members who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11 are buried chatting and shaking hands with the families of the fallen. The president took to Twitter this morning, posting several tweets about Memorial Day.  “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving,” he wrote early Monday before heading over to Arlington for the somber remembrance ceremony. “Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave,” he tweeted even earlier Monday morning. >> Related: Trump approval rating hits new low in poll Also Monday, Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, helped kick off a bike race in Washington for Project Hero, a veterans and first responders group, according to CNN.  
  • Three shot, one dead on Jacksonville’s westside 
    Three shot, one dead on Jacksonville’s westside 
    An 18-year-old man is dead and two juveniles are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting on Jacksonville’s westside.  Police were called around 1:30am Saturday to Rawhyde Trail, off Jammes Road, in reference to a shooting.  Three people were taken to a local hospital. According to JSO, 18-year-old Zion Malik Brown died from his injuries.  It appears he lived at the home.  Two juveniles are expected to survive.  Detectives believe the shooting took place inside a residence.   No arrests have been announced at this time. Anyone who has any information in reference to this shooting/homicide is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.  To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
  • Man dead, woman hurt in Normandy double shooting
    Man dead, woman hurt in Normandy double shooting
    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to solve a double shooting that's claimed the life of one of the victims.  35-year-old Hakeem Rashad Busch was identified by JSO this morning as the man whose body was found Sunday evening outside a home on the 1800 block of Newbolt Court.   The other victim - a woman - hasn't been identified and her condition isn't clear at this point, but we do know she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.   Neighbors tell our partner Action News Jax that they heard around 12 to 15 shots in the area and that a black Chevrolet Camaro sped off just before JSO arrived on scene.   It's not clear what relationship might exist between Busch and the other victim.   Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).
  • Man charged with shooting into home on westside; follows 12-year-old shot in leg 
    Man charged with shooting into home on westside; follows 12-year-old shot in leg 
    A man has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling following two shooting incidents within blocks of each other on the westside.  Late Friday night JSO was called to McMillan Street near W. 6th about a 12-year-old who was shot.  At around the same time, police responded to W. 5th Street regarding someone shooting into a home.  According to police, Darius Whatley was walking with 19-year-old Antonio Tyler near the intersection of 6th and McMillan when Whatley says he heard a gunshot and noticed he had been shot in the leg.  Whatley later changed his story, saying that he had been playing with a gun when it accidentally fired by Tyler.   So far, Tyler has not been charged in connection with the shooting of the 12-year-old.   Investigators say the woman who lived at the home on W. 5th heard a gunshot and ran to her window, discovering what appeared to be a bullet hole in the bedroom and a closet door.  Antonio Tyler has been arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling.  JSO says they are still investigating both incidents.   Anyone who has any information about either incident is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
  • One dead, one hurt in Roosevelt Gardens shooting
    One dead, one hurt in Roosevelt Gardens shooting
    Two people have been shot in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex, in the latest of several shootings that have plagued Jacksonville through several days. JSO Homicide Sergeant Robert John says they were called to the Lincoln Court apartment complex, off MLK and I-95, Monday morning. Both of those involved are adults- one has died and another was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.  Police aren’t yet sure what led up to the shooting, including whether the two involved could have been shooting at each other, or whether they were both the victim of another person’s gunfire. They’re working to canvass the area to gather more information.  This is the latest of at least six shooting incidents where people have been hit by gunfire, since Friday night. There is no apparent connection with all of the shootings, but a total of four people have been killed and seven hurt, including today’s incident.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.