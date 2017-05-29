Florida man opens fire with AK-47 on Miami highway

A man in Miami was arrested Monday morning after police said he shot at cars with an AK-47 rifle while driving on the highway.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. when the 37-year-old man fired his rifle at two passing cars in his red Toyota Corolla on the Palmetto Expressway, CBS Miami reports.

He then lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete median. The suspect was able to drive out of the median and began to drive northbound on the southbound lanes until he crashed again.

Once police surrounded the suspect, he started shooting at officers, according to CBS Miami.

Eventually the man surrendered and police arrested him. No one was injured in the incident, but traffic was shut down for hours on the highway southbound while police investigated, CBS Miami reports.

