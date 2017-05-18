The U.S. House of Representatives Office of General Counsel told Action News Jax on Thursday that former Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown will continue to receive her federal pension throughout the appeals process in the wake of her fraud conviction.

Brown was found guilty on 18 federal counts earlier this month in Jacksonville. Brown, who has maintained her innocence, will seek a new trial, her lawyer said.

Brown spoke publicly on Monday for the first time since a jury found her guilty.

Corrine Brown Trial:

