News
Former St. Johns County teacher sentenced, classified sex offender
Close

Former St. Johns County teacher sentenced, classified sex offender

Former St. Johns County teacher sentenced, classified sex offender

Former St. Johns County teacher sentenced, classified sex offender

Updated:

Virginia Hinckley, the former St. Johns County teacher accused of having sex with a student has been sentenced to six months in jail and will have to register as a sex offender.

Hinckley plead no contest and could have been sentenced to 15 years in jail to the charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

MORE: St. Johns County teacher pleads no contest to having sex with student

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.

