Virginia Hinckley, the former St. Johns County teacher accused of having sex with a student has been sentenced to six months in jail and will have to register as a sex offender.

Hinckley plead no contest and could have been sentenced to 15 years in jail to the charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims unit started investigating the relationship between Hinckley and one of her students in October. Following the investigation, Hinckley was suspended with pay by the St. Johns County School District.

A representative for the school district said based on Hinckley’s charge and the completion of the SJSO investigation, the superintendent will be recommending to the school board at its Dec. 8 meeting that she be suspended without pay.

Just got my hands on the plea agreement for former sjc teacher. Im in court now for the official sentencing pic.twitter.com/koUyAtavsP — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) June 7, 2017

Former sjc teacher sentenced to 6months in jail, 72 months sex offender probation. Will be classified as a sex offender. #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/SBBbLUDytH — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) June 7, 2017

Virginia hinckley now in cuffs. Will serve sentence for having sex with a underage student pic.twitter.com/FY9E0Md4zs — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) June 7, 2017

