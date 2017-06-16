State Attorney Melissa Nelson fired a former sheriff from her office after an investigation into claims that he made inappropriate comments about a co-worker’s looks.

Earlier this week, Action News Jax reported that former Clay County Sheriff Scott Lancaster resigned.

He submitted a letter of resignation on May 31, a day after Nelson fired him.

Nelson walked away from Action News Jax reporter Jenna Bourne on Friday morning when she asked about the alleged misconduct.

“I’m not talking about that personnel matter,” said Nelson.

Hours later, the spokesperson for the state attorney’s office sent Action News Jax documentation of the Lancaster investigation, which we had requested earlier this week.

The documents reveal an assistant state attorney accused Lancaster of making repeated comments about her appearance.

She said Lancaster would call her to his office and say “he heard how nice she looked today and he wanted to see for himself.”

She said Lancaster would call her and ask if she was “covered up.”

The assistant state attorney also said Lancaster would ask investigators to leave the room so he could be alone with her.

After 12 years as sheriff, Lancaster was voted out of office in 2004 under a cloud of scandal.

He admitted to using his county credit card to take his girlfriend on lavish vacations and buy her underwear from Victoria’s Secret.

Lancaster paid the county back and was later cleared by a grand jury.

Lancaster, in his resignation letter, denied the accusations and called them “frivolous.”

Action News Jax went to Lancaster’s gated Orange Park home to get his side of the story on the new accusations. We left business cards so he could get back to us.