The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 72-year-old woman.

Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of Linda Mansfield, police said.

According to a Glynn County police report, Adult Protective Services was investigating a report that Mansfield's son, John Roosevelt, was stealing from her.

Roosevelt told the APS investigator Monday that Mansfield left town Friday to go to Savannah with a friend named Glenda.

MISSING woman: 72yo Linda Mansfield- police suspect foul play. pic.twitter.com/A78jlg3MFc — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 25, 2017

The APS investigator searched the home for Mansfield and did not find her. Mansfield's car and phone were still at home and Roosevelt said his mother always forgets her phone and that her car was still at home because she rode with Glenda.

On Tuesday, the APS investigator told police she spoke with one of Mansfield's neighbors, who said it was "completely out of character" for Mansfield to leave her home and that she wouldn't leave without her dogs. That neighbor said she hadn't seen or spoken to Mansfield since May 17.

On Tuesday morning, Glynn County police officers went to Mansfield's home on Mackay Drive in Brunswick to check on her and were unable to find her. Signs of foul play were observed by detectives.

Crime tape and a police officer at the home of 72 yo Linda Mansfield. pic.twitter.com/HSMkEzxzjP — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 25, 2017

Police learned from the APS investigator that Mansfield contacted Bank of America on May 12 wanting to cancel her credit card and get a new one because she said her son was stealing from her.

A Bank of America representative told the APS investigator that Roosevelt has written five checks for different amounts made out to himself on Mansfield's account.

Police said they have been called five times to Mansfield's address since December 2016 and Roosevelt is always named by Mansfield as the offender. Action News Jax has learned that Roosevelt is in jail on forgery charges.

"I just want to find out where she is." - 72yo woman disappeared more than a week ago; her son is in police custody. pic.twitter.com/RmRDsionnm — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 26, 2017

Anyone with any information that may be helpful to investigators is urged to call the County Police detectives at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

