Funk Fest 2017: Major events put strain on Jacksonville officers

Thousands of people packed Metropolitan Park for the annual Funk Fest in Downtown Jacksonville.

In April, Action News Jax told you how major events like Funk Fest are putting a strain on the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, which is understaffed.

From the outside looking in, security is tight at Funk Fest 2017. Thousands gathered at Met Park in Downtown Jacksonville. Our cameras showed JSO officers mixed in with the crowd, in the parking lot and on the street.

Corrine Brown Trial: Her testimony could lead to harsher sentence, her attorney says

There were also armed security guards at the entrance, hired by SMG, the company that manages sports, entertainment and convention venues for the city of Jacksonville.

“I feel like I seen a lot of officers. I’m not really panicked about feeling safe and secure. They seem friendly, and like they’re doing their job,” Courtney Cole said.

This is the first Funk Fest for Cole and Arianna Poindexter. They say, overall, they felt satisfied with the level of protection.

“I think for the most part, it does meet my expectations, but I do think it could have been a little heavier,” Poindexter said.

Sheriff Mike Williams says that’s the goal. Action News Jax first spoke to the sheriff two weeks ago about his department being short by nearly 200 officers.

“We’re understaffed, and we have been for many years,” Williams said.

WEST MIMS WILDFIRE: South Georgia wildfire picks up steam

Williams said JSO was shifting officers from zone to zone as needed to deal with crime. Major events like Funk Fest only put more strain on officers.

“Obviously, when you hear that a police department is understaffed, you worry,” Poindexter said.

But the JSO presence at Funk Fest so far has helped to ease concerns.

“That would worry me now, but honestly I couldn’t tell from what I see out here at Funk Fest,” Cole said.

Williams said there is money in the budget to hire more officers. The sheriff said it could take at least two years to get fully staffed.