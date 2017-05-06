Listen Live
Gander Mountain closing stores nationwide
Close

Outdoor specialty store Gander Mountain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is looking for a buyer as it closes 32 of its 162 stores over the next few weeks.

Updated:

Gander Mountain is closing all its store months after filing for bankruptcy.

The largest retail network of outdoor specialty store has been in business for 57 years but will close its 126 locations

The company will have total liquidation sale of its items, including firearms, ammunition, camping and boating gear. 

Jacksonville has one location. 

Gift cards for the store will last until May 18. All sales will be final. There will be no refunds, no exchanges or adjustments for prior purchases. 

Online stores like Amazon are driving brick-and-mortar retailers out of business as more and more Americans shop online.

 

The Latest News Headlines

  • Former Rep. Brown says “birthdays” and “boyfriends” may have been cause for cash deposits
    Former Rep. Brown says “birthdays” and “boyfriends” may have been cause for cash deposits
    The defense has rested in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, and with no rebuttal from the government, closing arguments have been scheduled for Monday.  This comes after an emotional day on the stand for Brown- at one point the judge calling for a short recess as she broke down. At the time, Brown was being questioned by prosecutors about the cash she received from her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons.  “At no point did I think one penny of the money Ronnie was taking from his account was stolen money,” Brown said.  As she started sobbing and asked for a break, the jury was sent out. While they filed out, Brown said- loud enough to be heard over the courtroom noise- “He tried to destroy my life”.  ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown During both direct and cross examination, Brown has not offered much of an explanation for the transactions in to her account. Regarding checks written off the alleged “sham” charity One Door For Education, Brown has told the court she didn’t pay attention to her personal finances. Many of those checks funneled through the business of a part-time staffer, according to prosecutors. Brown says she doesn’t know why that staffer, Von Alexander, would have received checks from One Door, but says any money Alexander gave to Brown was repayment on loans. The government asked why Alexander didn’t just testify that she was repaying loans, as opposed to saying Brown directed her how to fill out the checks, cash them, and deposit the money.  “She told you all that and you didn’t want to hear it,” Brown responded.  Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva followed up by asking if anyone else had testified that- as Brown claimed- this staffer claimed she would have to say certain things or potentially face indictment.  “I didn’t see another parrot in the courtroom programmed to say exactly what was told to her,” Brown responded.  Brown wasn’t sure how much she had allegedly loaned Alexander over the years, but claimed she was always in need of money. There was close to $142,000 in cash deposited in to Brown’s account over several years. Prosecutors say that, in addition to One Door and Alexander’s business, there were deposits from a few other places as well. Brown said she didn’t know some of the businesses, may have taken a loan in one case, and isn’t sure what the origins are for the rest of the transactions. “I had Christmas, I had birthdays, I had boyfriends,” she said.  Prosecutors say that money came from One Door  Brown admitted again to making mistakes by not managing her personal finances and office staff more closely. She says she takes the “major” share of the responsibility for that, but also looks at Simmons and others as sharing in the blame.  Simmons pleaded guilty in connection to this case and testified for the prosecution earlier this week. The third alleged co-conspirator, Carla Wiley, also pleaded guilty and testified.  Brown continues to maintain her innocence in regard to any intentional criminal wrongdoing. “Did you commit any of these crimes you’re charged with?” asked Brown’s attorney, James Smith III. “Absolutely not. Not one,” she responded. Brown offered alternate explanations for some of the pictures painted by prosecutors, including specifically dealing with a check from the One Door account that was made out to the bank account of Brown’s daughter, and had “children summer camps” written in the memo line. Prosecutors say this money- and a few more cash deposits Simmons made in to Brown’s bank account- funded some high value shopping in Los Angeles. Prosecutors offered bank statements that show expenses and deposits. While Brown says there was, in fact, no money for summer camps, they used the money for backpacks for children. She says she used cash in the garment district in LA to buy backpacks as part of an annual event she does in Jacksonville. Prosecutors asked where her bank statement showed any cash withdrawal to reflect that claim. “I don’t know how to answer that. I used cash money that wasn’t in the account,” she said. Information presented by prosecutors shows Brown went to LA from the Bahamas, where she stayed at the Atlantis resort. Brown says she did official works at both stops. Another event Brown spoke proudly of was fundraising to send students on an exchange trip to China, describing it as an unbelievable experience. Brown stepped in when the trip looked like it would be cancelled because of a lack of funding, and raised tens of thousands of dollars in just a few weeks. The government says Brown actually wound up raising too much money, and the donors were never approached after to see what they wanted to do with the excess. Instead, prosecutors say the money continued to funnel in to personal expenses. They also questioned the selection process for the trip, because several people were closely tied to Brown. She told the court the selection criteria was whoever could get the needed paperwork together in time. While Brown’s direct examination Thursday indicated she believed that the charitable donations she had claimed on her income tax returns were donations she actually made, despite what gift receipts showed, during cross examination Friday, she instead said her tax preparer was incorrect. “Let’s be truthful with this, I did not double check my taxes. It was a mistake,” Brown says. Brown denies being the person who gave her tax preparer and staff the information to fill out the charitable contributions portion of the return. When Duva asked about a worksheet note from her tax preparer that said Brown verbally confirmed a $12,500 donation to One Door, Brown said that wasn’t a conversation she remembered. Brown was then shown her signature on a list of charitable contributions which was ultimately used to fill out the returns, but she said it was not her signature. There was additionally a check written from the One Door account that prosecutors say went through a few steps and ultimately landed in Brown’s bank account in order to cover the cost of a payment to the IRS in connection to an amended tax return. Brown says she had no knowledge of that. Prosecutors asked Brown if it made sense that other people would conspire to make a payment to the IRS on her behalf using siphoned money, without her knowledge. She also could not answer that. District Judge Timothy Corrigan had to intervene on several occasions to keep Brown on topic and keep the questioning moving forward. Closing arguments are scheduled for 9AM Monday. Each side will be given 90 minutes, and prosecutors have indicated they intend to reserve some of that time for a rebuttal. One closing arguments are completed, the jury will be instructed and deliberations will begin. WOKV is inside of the courtroom for all of the testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for frequent updates.
  • Favorite Always Dreaming wins 143rd Kentucky Derby
    Favorite Always Dreaming wins 143rd Kentucky Derby
    Favorite Always Dreaming cruised to victory at the 143rd Kentucky Derby on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs. >> Read more trending news A track rated sloppy after three days of rain proved to be no issue for the early favorite. Always Dreaming finished the race in 2:03:59.  Lookin at Lee finished in second and Battle of the Midway followed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Records: Aaron Hernandez was Bloods gang member
    Records: Aaron Hernandez was Bloods gang member
    Newly released prison records say ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez was a member of the Bloods street gang. >> Read more trending news A death report released Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. also says Hernandez once threatened to kill a correction officer and his family. The reports were released in response to a public records request from The Associated Press. They show he was disciplined for the threats against a correction officer and for submitting a urine sample that tested positive for Neurontin, an anti-epileptic drug that is also used as a painkiller. The following month he was disciplined for 'being in possession of STG paraphernalia.' STG means security threat group -- prison language for gangs. Two months later in November, Hernandez was disciplined for 'threatening to kill a corrections officer and his family.” The events took place while he was housed in a Bristol County prison from 2013 to 2015. Hernandez was found hanged in his cell at the Souza-Baranowksi maximum-security prison on April 19 while serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Wildfire Advisory issued for Nassau County residents
    Wildfire Advisory issued for Nassau County residents
    Nassau County Emergency Management has issued a precautionary notice to residents living on the west side of Nassau County.  The West Mims Fire in the Okefenokee is moving east toward the St. Mary's River. Firefighters are working to keep the fire from the city of St. George, which is under a mandatory evacuation order.  Although an evacuation order has NOT been issued for Nassau County residents, those living near CR-121 and the St. Mary’s river, from Deep Creek and Old Quail Pkwy, north to Roy Sikes Rd, have been asked to prepare their families and property now, in case an evacuation becomes necessary.  Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is open.  If you have questions, call 904-548-0900, option 1.
  • Crews battling two separate wildfires in Clay County
    Crews battling two separate wildfires in Clay County
    With dry conditions lingering, we're seeing more wildfires in our area.   Two separate fires sparked Wednesday afternoon in Clay County.   The first is in Middleburg, near Pine Ridge Parkway, and is believed to be around 15 acres in size. At last check, it was about 50% contained.   The other fire is in Green Cove Springs, near US 17 and Crowley Road. It's estimated to be about 40 acres. WOKV will continue updating this story as new information comes in. 
