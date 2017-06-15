Listen Live
Gen Politics
Trump, first lady make surprise visit to hospital where Scalise being treated
Trump, first lady make surprise visit to hospital where Scalise being treated
Photo Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

WASHINGTON -  On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is being treated for a gunshot wound, the Washington Post and other news outlets are reporting.

The president and first lady stopped by the hospital and brought two bouquets of flowers with them, according to the New York Post

"He entered the room, spoke with Scalise's family and sat by his bedside with Mrs. Trump," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Earlier in the day, a man opened fire on Congressional Republicans as they were practicing for the upcoming baseball game. Scalise was among those injured and was first believed to be in stable condition. However, following surgery, the hospital announced that he was in critical condition. An update from The Associated Press indicates that he will need additional operations.

Following his visit, Trump took to Twitter to give his own update on the congressman, writing, "Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!"

