Gen Politics
What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in
Close

What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in

President Trump And Twitter

What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON -  What's a "covfefe"? Ask President Donald Trump.

The president took to Twitter overnight with a baffling, meme-inspiring message: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The tweet, presumably an unfinished critique of negative press coverage of the administration, quickly sparked a trending topic on the social media site – #covfefe.

