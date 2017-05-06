St. George residents evacuate as West Mims wildfire threatens homes

Cars packed with people and their most precious belongings streamed out of St. George Saturday as the West Mims wildfire closed in on the town.

“The planes are flying right over our place. There’s a lot of fire departments and planes, and it’s real smoky. It’s bad,” evacuee Rick Wilford told Action News Jax.

He said he’s been monitoring the fire for weeks.

When Wilford’s neighbor called and said the fire was a half-mile from his house, he rushed home and packed everything up as quickly as possible.

“Things that mean something to us and important papers … everything we could, everything else we just had to leave,” Wilford said.

A lightning strike started the flames on April 6.

Since then crews have been battling the fire with resources on the ground and in the air.

As of Saturday evening, officials say more than 138,000 acres have burned, 150 structures are threatened and weather is only making it worse.

“It’s going to take a break in the weather. It’s going to take some wind dying down. It’s going to take some moisture moving in. This is by far the worst we’ve seen on this fire,” Okefenokee Swamp Park manager Michael Lusk said.

Neighbors forced to evacuate are praying for relief and worrying about what they’ll find when they return home.

“I just hope we have a place when we get back tomorrow, if we get back tomorrow,” Wilford said.

A shelter has been set up at Folkston Elementary School at 34754 Okefenokee Drive in Folkston.