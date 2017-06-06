Georgia deputies find missing St. Marys 15-year-old

UPDATE: The teen has been located, deputies said. Thanks for sharing!

Deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old in Camden County.

Deputies said Amanda Musick of St. Marys, Georgia, left home Monday afternoon and has not returned.

Amanda is described as 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighs 105 pounds. She has blue eyes and darkish blonde hair.

Officials are investigating her disappearance as a missing/runaway case.

Interviews with family and friends revealed that she may be in the Camden County area.

Anyone with information about Amanda's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency number at (912) 729-1442. You can remain anonymous by calling (912) 510-5163.