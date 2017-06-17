Listen Live
News
Georgia father of missing man arrested on parole warrant
Georgia father of missing man arrested on parole warrant

Georgia father of missing man arrested on parole warrant

Georgia father of missing man arrested on parole warrant

Updated:

The father of a man reported missing May 29 has been arrested on a parole violation warrant issued by the Georgia Pardons and Parole Board for failing to report as scheduled.

James Anthony Wise, 46, is the father of 24-year old Austin James Wise, who has been missing for weeks and is now the subject of a search by deputies. The elder Wise is now in Ware County Jail.

Austin Wise’s family and friends have made several posts on Facebook, asking everyone to be on the lookout for him. The Facebook page is the last cry for his family. Family members and friends created the social media page in an effort to find Wise.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office says the 24-year old was reported missing from along Griffin Road in Ware County, Georgia, on Monday May 29, and hasn't been seen since.

Deputies say Wise reportedly left a home about 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 28. A family member was scheduled to pick him up but Wise was not there when the relative arrived.

Someone purporting to be his mother wrote, "I have heard no word from my son, totally out of character for him. He is not in any legal trouble so there is no reason for him to be hiding out somewhere."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also helping with this case. If you know anything about the whereabouts of Austin Wise, call the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at 912-287-4327.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Jacksonville police: Man apparently shot while driving down Philips Highway
    Jacksonville police: Man apparently shot while driving down Philips Highway
    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was shot while driving Friday night.The man, who is 25 to 30 years old, was shot in his abdomen while his car was traveling south on Philips Highway, police said. Police were called to Philips Highway and Baymeadows Road, where they found all the windows of the white car had been shattered.An employee who works near Baymeadows and Philips tells Action News Jax the shooting happened elsewhere. Police found shell casings near Philips and J. Turner Butler Boulevard and investigators are working to figure out if those are related to this shooting.The victim, who was taken to Memorial Hospital, is cooperating with the investigation. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. #JSO is working a person shot at Baymeadows Rd. and Philips Hwy. #Jacksonville #JAX— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 17, 2017 JUST IN: @JSOPIO responding to a reported shooting at Philips and Baymeadows: https://t.co/OsZGaR2nxr pic.twitter.com/yg7nf2CKy9— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) June 17, 2017 Someone has been shot at the intersection of Philips Hwy & Baymeadows @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/aA0k3fLPcO— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 The car windows are shattered & there is clothing on the street near the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/i2l2miTTo6— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 Three crime scene unit vans just arrived on scene @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/eTf0eWtwev— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 Officers looking in the vehicle that was left in the middle of the road @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YMJqEeJZ4V— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 10 officers swarming the car now & using flashlights to look into the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QZO5CGtdJa— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 Just spoke w/nearby employee. He says shooting happened somewhere else @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/c9p3HiKJPN— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017 Officer tells me a man was shot in his abdomen & shell casings were found near JTB. Seeing if they are connected @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/lxa9rvEBVD— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) June 17, 2017
  • Park development underway on Jacksonville's Exchange Island under the Mathews Bridge
    Park development underway on Jacksonville's Exchange Island under the Mathews Bridge
    An entire island owned by the city of Jacksonville is finally being developed as a park after more than five decades of dreaming by city leaders. Action News Jax ventured to that island on Friday to show you the work being done so more people can enjoy it. The island has been a part of the city since the 1950s, but attempts to develop the land never succeeded until now. Woman accused of urging boyfriend to kill himself; Text messages released Kloe Thompson with the Freedom Boat Club said, 'It's just sat there … it used to be called Mud Island, and that's pretty much what it was.' But as we got closer to the island, we could see that's now changing. 'That's the new dock that they've been putting in?' Michael Yoshida asked. 'That's the new dock,' Thompson said. From high above, Sky Action News Jax got a look at what's now called Exchange Island. The state dedicated the island to Duval County in 1956 '…as long as [it is] used for public park purposes.' It sat undeveloped for years but within the last several months, a new dock has opened. The floating dock is making it a lot easier for boaters and others who want to go and explore the island. 'It's become a lot more of a family-friendly place, you know, where you can bring your kids and go have a picnic,' Thompson said. Once you're on the island, it's easy to see some of the work that's already been done. There's a sign with park rules, picnic tables and bins for trash and recycling. So far, more than $500,000 has gone into designing and developing the island. That includes adding nature trails and, later in 2017, adding two picnic shelters. Changes that Thompson hopes will bring more people to the island and ultimately to the downtown waterfront. Jacksonville I-95 crash: Person killed after box truck fire near Southside Blvd. 'When you're driving over it on your way to work, you're like, 'Oh I want to go hang out there cause it's right in the middle of downtown,'' Thompson said. And with the island so close to the Mathews Bridge, some city leaders have asked whether there should be a way for people without boats to get here. James has lived in Jacksonville all his life and says he's never been to the island. Susan said with the new changes, she might go visit. 'I think it's really exciting that the city is, you know, putting some effort into it,' Thompson said. The work is a result of a combination of state grants and city money.
  • Father’s Day 2017: Where dads eat free; other good deals for Dad
    Father’s Day 2017: Where dads eat free; other good deals for Dad
    Sunday is Father’s Day, and while you are shopping for that tie, you may also want to plan to take dad out on his special day.  The good news is that in a number of places dads can eat free or get deals on meals. The bad news is that since it’s dad’s day, you are expected to pay. Here are some dining and shopping suggestions. Not all deals are available at all locations. Here are a few places dad can eat free. Baskin Robbins – Take $3 off any ice cream cake worth $15 or more. Beef O'Brady's: Dads eat free (up to $10 value) with a purchase of $10 or more on Father's Day. Bertucci's: If you upload a photo of your dad or of a father figure in your life and Bertucci’s will give you a certificate for a small pizza. Claddagh Irish Pubs: Dads eat free on Father's Day with the purchase of an entrée. Firehouse Subs: Purchase a medium or large sub, side and a drink, then show this coupon on Father's Day and you can get your dad a free medium sub. Fogo de Chao: Take dad to Fogo de Chao and get a dining card good for a free lunch or dinner on your next visit. Hooters: Buy 10 wings on Father's Day, and dad gets 10 boneless wings for free. Medieval Times: Use the code DAD17 when making a reservation through Sunday, and dad's admission is free with the full-price purchase of another adult admission. Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's Italian Grill will give you an extra $10 when you buy dad a $50 gift card. The bonus gift card will be good on Dad’s next visit.  Papa John’s: Get a free large one-topping pizza when you purchase $25 worth of e-gift cards. PDQ: Dads get a free combo meal with the purchase of a kids meal or combo meal on Father's Day. Pilot Flying J: Go to the Facebook page for a coupon good for a free coffee, any size, at a Pilot Flying J travel center, anytime from Father's Day through June 24. Ruby Tuesday: The restaurant chain will offer these specials: - The Big Daddy Burger for $11.99. The burger includes USDA prime beef with bacon, Swiss, cheddar, and American cheeses. - Ribs, burgers, salad, and drink specials, including Knob Creek Bourbon for $7. Ruth's Chris Steak House: Fathers who dine in on Saturday and Sunday will receive a complimentary, $25 dining card to use towards a future purchase. Select locations open early at noon on Sunday, June 18 and will offer the following Surf & Turf Specials: - 6-ounce Filet with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($49.95) - 8-ounce Filet with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($56.95) - 12-ounce Ribeye with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($59.95) - 16-ounce Ribeye with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($68.95) Spaghetti Warehouse: On Father’s Day, dads can get either a 15-layer lasagna or spaghetti and meatballs entrée for free when dining in at a Spaghetti Warehouse. Shoney’s: Get dad a free piece of pecan pie on Father’s Day. Shoney’s said they are expanding their buffet to include favorites like Garlic Shrimp, Fried Chicken, Peach Cobbler, and more. More details here: Father’s Day at Shoney’s. Sonny’s BBQ: Dads can get All-You-Can-Eat St. Louis Ribs for 13.99 on Father’s Day. Details in this announcement from Sonny’s Steak ‘n Shake: Get a $5 certificate with a $20 purchase in gift cards. TCBY: Dads get a free small cup or cone of yogurt on Father’s Day. TCBY announced their Father’s Day special on Facebook. Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Eat at Texas Steakhouse & Saloon on Father's Day and Dad will get a certificate valid for a free entrée on his next visit. Melting Pot: Most locations have an endless fondue entrees for both adults and children and a deal to add a lobster tail for only $5. To see the specials for your local Melting Pot, visit the Melting Pot home page, select your location, click Visit Restaurant Site, then click Events. Here are some Father’s Day shopping tips from Fatwallet.com Lowe’s: Offering hundreds of tool discounts for dads, including 40 percent off select tools, 30 percent off little giant ladders, 50 percent off mechanics tools. Also, Lowe’s shoppers can get an 11 percent rebate card after purchase at select stores - see a list of store codes at FatWallet.com. Playstation: “Days of Play” sale features nine days of sales pricing on limited edition PS4 bundles, 2017 video games and controllers. Staples: Amazon Echo 2-pack for $279.98 plus free shipping. Best Buy: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3 inches, 128 GB, Intel Core m3 in Silver for $549.99 to $449.99 with EDU coupon for students and teachers. Walmart: Braun electric shavers starting as low as $39, with up to $60 in mail-in-rebates available. Ace Hardware: Masterbuilt 30 -inch digital electric smoker for $149.99. In-cart, the price drops to $129.99. Home Depot: Milwaukee Tool combo featuring the M12 12-volt lithium-ion cordless drill driver/impact driver combo with free battery for $99. Home Depot: Honeywell 5.5-gallon, 5.5-peak wet/dry utility vacuum with blower kit for $45.32. Advance Auto Parts is offering 15 percent off any order with coupon code. Shipping is free on orders over $75 and there is also free in-store pickup. Best Buy has TomTom Spark Cardio Fitness Watch for $124.99 with free shipping.
  • 4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    Four employees of Ascent Daycare in West Memphis, Arkansas, have been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 5-year-old who was left for more than eight hours inside a van.  >> Read more trending news Christopher Gardner, Jr., died Monday.  The temperature inside the van when Christopher was found was 141 degrees.  Police said it appears little Christopher had tried to kick off and pull off clothing inside the van to cool off.  One of his shoes was found outside of the van, even though the doors of the van were closed.  Related: Mother of child found dead in day care van: 'Something's not adding up' The West Memphis Police Department charged Felicia Ann Phillips, Pamela Robinson, Wanda Taylor and Kendra Washington.  Phillips was the driver of the van the day Christopher died.  Robinson was the adult van rider. Every day, an adult rode in the van to supervise the children.  Related: PHOTOS: 4 charged with manslaughter in death of 5-year-old boy Taylor is responsible for checking to make sure children were taken off the van and checked into the day care.  Christopher was marked as signed into the day care that day, even though he never made it off the van.  Related: DHS: Day care van had alarm system, should have been able to prevent boy's death Washington normally acts as the transportation supervisor for Ascent, but was filling in for someone else that day and was doing a final sweep of the van and ensuring no one was left.  Washington admitted she never went back to do that final safety check, WMPD said.  Washington turned herself into West Memphis police.  None of the other employees are in custody yet.  Police said, in talking with employees, it appears certain safety procedures that the daycare was supposed to follow were being ignored by workers.  'This was completely preventable,' police said. 'If anyone on this list had done their job...' 
  • Father’s Day 2017: What’s funny about being a dad? Here are a few of the funniest quotes
    Father’s Day 2017: What’s funny about being a dad? Here are a few of the funniest quotes
    Most of us can easily pull up a quote from our dad.  “Turn out that light.” “Close that door! I’m not air conditioning the entire neighborhood.” “Do I look like a money tree?” But what about quotes about being a dad? Here are a few.
