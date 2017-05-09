Georgia man dies on diving trip with wife in Florida Keys

A Georgia man died while on a dive trip with his wife in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Florida said.

James Ringold, 52, of Lawrenceville, was in the water off the commercial dive vessel Rainbow Reef, when he was found Monday with his regulator out of his mouth in the Spiegel Grove area.

Ringold was found unresponsive by other divers at a depth of about 50 feet.

Ringold was taken on board the vessel, where CPR was performed as he was taken to shore at the 99-mile marker of the highway.

Paramedics met the vessel and took Ringold to Mariner’s Hospital, where the Lawrenceville man was pronounced dead at 11:41 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause of death.