A Camden County woman found documents and letters from World War II in a filing cabinet she bought in Yulee.

Kacie Gagne said she came across World War II file cabinets at an estate sale last week.

She bought them not knowing she was taking home some sentimental items.

“I found an old naval certificate for boatswains mate, the date on it is 1944 … they are personalized letters to his family members,” Gagne said.

She immediately posted photos on Facebook hoping to return them to the family.

“I know how personal it is," Gagne said. "I have family members that were also in World War II and prior military so I just think it’s something very personal.”

Within the week, she found the owner’s daughter. She told Gagne the papers belonged to William Walton, who died last year.

“She was shocked that one of the family hadn’t come across them before," Gagne said. "And then she was shocked that the estate sale hadn’t even seen them. She was quite happy to be getting them back."

Gagne could have easily trashed the documents, but said this outcome was worth the extra effort.

“There’s definitely no price that you can put on something like this," Gagne said. "Especially to still have them intact and not be torn up or just thrown away. It’s huge."

She said she's returning the papers to the family in Yulee on Thursday.