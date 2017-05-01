Girl shot in head during sleepover in Westside Jacksonville

UPDATE: Family says the 12-year-old girl is brain-dead and on life support after the shooting

A 12-year-old girl is recovering from being shot in the head during a sleepover in Westside Jacksonville that happened Saturday night.

Family in the Lackawanna home said an 11-year-old-boy accidently shot the girl.

A mother who didn’t want to be identified said she was in the Willow Branch Avenue home when the 12-year-old was shot. She said her daughter’s birthday sleepover went dangerously wrong early Sunday morning.

“I was asleep. (The shooting) happened at like 2:30 in the morning and I just woke up to a loud boom," she told Action News Jax. "I ran straight out here, then back into the house and saw the young lady.”

Police said the girl was shot in the head.

Family say the 11-year-old boy fired the gun.

“This is a young man who got a lot going on in his life and then it just takes one thing to make him feel bad about himself,” a family member said.

Family members said the boy found the gun in an abandoned house just a few feet away from their property.

The Department of Children and Families personnel were at the home Sunday afternoon.

Officers say the shooting victim was taken to UF Health for treatment.

The mother who was in the house at the time of the incident said she’s sorry and is praying for the girl’s quick recovery.