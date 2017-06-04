Glynn County family seeks help after house burns down

A Glynn County family who lost their home in a fire is finding comfort tonight.
The fire happened on Belle Point Parkway in Brunswick Friday afternoon. No one was home at the time, but four animals inside didn’t make it.
Rachel Still, who is the homeowner's niece and lived in the home, held her Bible close to her when Action News Jax reporter Amber Krycka spoke with her Sunday.
“This Bible, I have used it forever,” Still said. It was inside the burning home.
"He's still here even when bad things happen." - this Bible was the ONLY thing that WASN'T destroyed in house fire. pic.twitter.com/rOMPjErET2— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) June 4, 2017
“We lost everything,” she said--except for her Bible.
It was the only thing firefighters found that wasn't destroyed.
“And he walked over there and pulled this unharmed, I mean it’s charred, but it’s fully intact,” Still said.
Her heartbroken family is finding comfort in finding the Bible and is reminded of their faith in God.
“(God) is still here even when bad things happen. It reminds me to be strong and be brave, and to be thankful,” Still said.
If you would like more information on how to help this family, visit their Gofundme link.
A fire destroys a Glynn County home - the ONLY thing that wasn't destroyed ...this BIBLE ! pic.twitter.com/hXUNdeeQG0— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) June 4, 2017
