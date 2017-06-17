Glynn County man arrested in father's death

Sunday is Father’s Day, and while you are shopping for that tie, you may also want to plan to take dad out on his special day. The good news is that in a number of places dads can eat free or get deals on meals. The bad news is that since it’s dad’s day, you are expected to pay. Here are some dining and shopping suggestions. Not all deals are available at all locations. Here are a few places dad can eat free. Baskin Robbins – Take $3 off any ice cream cake worth $15 or more. Beef O'Brady's: Dads eat free (up to $10 value) with a purchase of $10 or more on Father's Day. Bertucci's: If you upload a photo of your dad or of a father figure in your life and Bertucci’s will give you a certificate for a small pizza. Claddagh Irish Pubs: Dads eat free on Father's Day with the purchase of an entrée. Firehouse Subs: Purchase a medium or large sub, side and a drink, then show this coupon on Father's Day and you can get your dad a free medium sub. Fogo de Chao: Take dad to Fogo de Chao and get a dining card good for a free lunch or dinner on your next visit. Hooters: Buy 10 wings on Father's Day, and dad gets 10 boneless wings for free. Medieval Times: Use the code DAD17 when making a reservation through Sunday, and dad's admission is free with the full-price purchase of another adult admission. Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's Italian Grill will give you an extra $10 when you buy dad a $50 gift card. The bonus gift card will be good on Dad’s next visit. Papa John’s: Get a free large one-topping pizza when you purchase $25 worth of e-gift cards. PDQ: Dads get a free combo meal with the purchase of a kids meal or combo meal on Father's Day. Pilot Flying J: Go to the Facebook page for a coupon good for a free coffee, any size, at a Pilot Flying J travel center, anytime from Father's Day through June 24. Ruby Tuesday: The restaurant chain will offer these specials: - The Big Daddy Burger for $11.99. The burger includes USDA prime beef with bacon, Swiss, cheddar, and American cheeses. - Ribs, burgers, salad, and drink specials, including Knob Creek Bourbon for $7. Ruth's Chris Steak House: Fathers who dine in on Saturday and Sunday will receive a complimentary, $25 dining card to use towards a future purchase. Select locations open early at noon on Sunday, June 18 and will offer the following Surf & Turf Specials: - 6-ounce Filet with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($49.95) - 8-ounce Filet with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($56.95) - 12-ounce Ribeye with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($59.95) - 16-ounce Ribeye with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($68.95) Spaghetti Warehouse: On Father’s Day, dads can get either a 15-layer lasagna or spaghetti and meatballs entrée for free when dining in at a Spaghetti Warehouse. Shoney’s: Get dad a free piece of pecan pie on Father’s Day. Shoney’s said they are expanding their buffet to include favorites like Garlic Shrimp, Fried Chicken, Peach Cobbler, and more. More details here: Father’s Day at Shoney’s. Sonny’s BBQ: Dads can get All-You-Can-Eat St. Louis Ribs for 13.99 on Father’s Day. Details in this announcement from Sonny’s Steak ‘n Shake: Get a $5 certificate with a $20 purchase in gift cards. TCBY: Dads get a free small cup or cone of yogurt on Father’s Day. TCBY announced their Father’s Day special on Facebook. Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Eat at Texas Steakhouse & Saloon on Father's Day and Dad will get a certificate valid for a free entrée on his next visit. Melting Pot: Most locations have an endless fondue entrees for both adults and children and a deal to add a lobster tail for only $5. To see the specials for your local Melting Pot, visit the Melting Pot home page, select your location, click Visit Restaurant Site, then click Events. Here are some Father’s Day shopping tips from Fatwallet.com Lowe’s: Offering hundreds of tool discounts for dads, including 40 percent off select tools, 30 percent off little giant ladders, 50 percent off mechanics tools. Also, Lowe’s shoppers can get an 11 percent rebate card after purchase at select stores - see a list of store codes at FatWallet.com. Playstation: “Days of Play” sale features nine days of sales pricing on limited edition PS4 bundles, 2017 video games and controllers. Staples: Amazon Echo 2-pack for $279.98 plus free shipping. Best Buy: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3 inches, 128 GB, Intel Core m3 in Silver for $549.99 to $449.99 with EDU coupon for students and teachers. Walmart: Braun electric shavers starting as low as $39, with up to $60 in mail-in-rebates available. Ace Hardware: Masterbuilt 30 -inch digital electric smoker for $149.99. In-cart, the price drops to $129.99. Home Depot: Milwaukee Tool combo featuring the M12 12-volt lithium-ion cordless drill driver/impact driver combo with free battery for $99. Home Depot: Honeywell 5.5-gallon, 5.5-peak wet/dry utility vacuum with blower kit for $45.32. Advance Auto Parts is offering 15 percent off any order with coupon code. Shipping is free on orders over $75 and there is also free in-store pickup. Best Buy has TomTom Spark Cardio Fitness Watch for $124.99 with free shipping.