A Glynn County man has been indicted for murder after his 72-year-old mother's disappearance.
John William Roosevelt was indicted Wednesday on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, felony murder, concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, two counts of making a false statement and terroristic threats.
His mother Linda Mansfield was reported missing May 23.
The search continues for her body.
MISSING woman: 72yo Linda Mansfield- police suspect foul play. pic.twitter.com/A78jlg3MFc— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 25, 2017
