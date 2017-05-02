The Glynn County Schools Police Department is seeking a Brunswick High School football coach who they say is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

A warrant has been issued for Kenneth Mainor, 31, for one count of sexual assault by a person having supervisory authority, according to a release from the police department.

Mainor weighs 190 to 215 lbs, has shoulder-length dreadlocks, and is approximately 6 feet tall, the police said. His last known address is 107 Compass Court in Brunswick and he may be driving a silver 2000 Honda Accord with a Georgia tag.

The department was requested last week to begin investigating the allegations of a long-term relationship between Mainor and a female senior student.

Mainor's employment is under suspension pending further actions by the Board of Education, the police said in its release.

Anyone with any information on Mainor's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Terrence Tanner with Glynn County Schools Police at 912-267-4100, ext 7111.

Danielle Avitable

