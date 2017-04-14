Demonstrators gathered Thursday at the scene of violent arrests at Hemming Park to show their support for Syria.

Less than a week ago, demonstrators were protesting the Syrian chemical attack and missile strike when it turned violent.

Officers used force to restrain several people and six were arrested.

There was a very visible Jacksonville Sheriff's Office presence at Thursday's event to make sure it was peaceful.

“I have to do something to help,” Dr. Mohammed Mona said.

Mona is Syrian-American and still has family living in Syria.

“Stop the -- end of the killing and the bloodshed and then maybe force a peaceful solution,” he said.

Some of the group said they wanted the U.S. government to use diplomacy rather than military action.

Others also called for more humanitarian aid for Syrian refugees.

"Having a young child myself, I really feel for what’s happening over there," Jesse Wilson said.

He was at the demonstration with his young daughter.

“I try not live my life in fear," Wilson said. "I know JSO is out here and I really respect them and what they do.”

JSO officers were spread through the park and the vigil organizers say they had no concerns.

The vigil ended with song and prayer, a peaceful evening that the group said they hope can lead to something similar in Syria.