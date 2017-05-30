Gunman contained but not in custody, OIA spokeswoman says

UPDATE: 9:02 p.m.

The alleged gunman at Orlando International Airport is contained but not in custody, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said.

While a rental car employee told Channel 9 he heard what sounded like gunfire, no shots had been fired, Fennell said.

UPDATE 8:50 P.M.

Orlando police department says no arrest has been made in connection with report of gunman at Orlando International Airport.

There has been no arrest. We will post updates https://t.co/ViZF2lrUsR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

Dozens of police officers responded to Orlando International Airport Tuesday to reports of a gunman in the parking garage, officials said.

An employee at a rental car company at the airport told Channel 9 he heard shots fired and the area he was in had been locked down.

Employees had been told to shelter behind the desk of the business, he said.

Airport officials said the shooting happened in the Terminal A car rental area.

The area was contained and should have minimal impact to the airport's operations, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.