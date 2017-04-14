A new document released by the Orlando Police Department sheds more light on the events of the morning of June 12 and the response by law enforcement officers to the attack on Pulse nightclub that left 49 people dead.

The 78-page presentation, which describes the successes, shortfalls and lessons learned by emergency personnel in the response to the attack, has been given to other law enforcement agencies by Chief John Mina.

Complete with commentary, screen shots from body and dashcam video and photos of the aftermath of the massacre, the presentation starts at 2:02 a.m., when gunman Omar Mateen first stepped into the club.

There were about 300 people in the two-story nightclub when Detective Adam Gruler made the first Signal 43 call to dispatchers, telling them there was an officer in need of help.

Gruler was off duty, working security at the club, when the attack started and he was able to fire off several shots at Mateen as victims scattered in every direction, the Orlando Police Department presentation said.

At 2:03 a.m., the first officer arrived at the scene to back up Gruler.

Both men can be seen outside the club with guns drawn in a photo from a dashcam video that was shot by another officer who arrived moments later.

“Detective Gruler fires multiple rounds toward the suspect, who was not on the main dance floor,” the presentation said. “At this point, the rapid fire of gunshots coming from within Pulse has stopped.”

At 2:06 a.m., “Gruler can be heard and then seen on the video yelling to his fellow officers, ‘Guys, approach. Let’s go!’” the presentation said.

Officers and deputies enter the club

A team of four officers then approached the club to confront the shooter.

As dozens of emergency personnel arrived at the scene, officers were able to start rescuing victims about six minutes after the first call for help.

An Orlando Police Department lieutenant pinned Mateen down in the bathroom with gunfire as officers and deputies pulled critically injured victims from the club.

Within 33 minutes of the gunman’s first shot, 28 victims had been pulled to safety and emergency personnel were using every available vehicle, including cruisers and a pickup truck, to get them to the hospital.

WFTV's full coverage of the Pulse nightclub attack

As of 2:35 a.m., all the critically injured victims had been rescued from Pulse, with the exception of the hostages being held captive in the bathrooms on the west side of the club.

The presentation paints a detailed picture of the dark events officers and deputies found when they were inside the club.

“So many victims were on the ground, one officer is heard saying, ‘If you’re alive, raise your hand,’” the presentation said.

Decision made to breach the club

By 5 a.m., about 300 emergency personnel from 27 agencies had responded to the club and the decision was made to use explosives to breach the outside wall to reach the victims who were trapped inside.

The explosion did not fully breach the wall so an armored vehicle was used to punch holes in the wall.

Flash-bangs were used to disorient the shooter, who started firing at SWAT team members who were trying to rescue the trapped victims.

“SWAT returns fire, killing (the) shooter, but not before an Orlando police SWAT member is struck with a round (helmet saved his life),” the presentation said.

By 5:27 a.m., all of the victims had been rescued.

Click here to view the full presentation.