Hall & Oates announce fall show in Jacksonville

Daryl Hall and John Oates will perform at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in September.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo will be in Jacksonville on September 28 as one of five new dates added to their North American tour.

Tickets and VIP packages for the newly added date will go on sale June 23 at 12 p.m.

SMG Jacksonville says that American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning June 21 at 10 a.m.

Special guests St. Paul and the Broken Bones will perform with the duo in Jacksonville in September.