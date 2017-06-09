Health inspector cites sushi restaurants in Jacksonville, Orange Park

No restaurants were closed this week, but the top offender was recently cited for similar violations.

Sushiya in Orange Park, which was on the Restaurant Report in March, is back on the list after a health inspector spotted four live flies in the kitchen, noted that the cooked shrimp and chicken were not reaching the proper internal temperature to be considered fully cooked, and the walk-in cooler wasn’t cooling six items including pasta, salmon and beef. A follow-up inspection is required.

At Casablanca on the Bay in St. Augustine, a health inspector counted three or four ants near the soda machine, noted that the smoked salmon hadn’t undergone proper parasite destruction, and the dish machine sanitizer was too weak to clean. A follow-up inspection was done and Casablanca on the Bay met all requirements.

At Jacksonville Sushi House and Grill on Old St. Augustine Road, an employee was observed touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands. The employee was corrected. The sushi rice was being held too cold and the ice bin had excessive black moldlike buildup. A follow-up inspection is required.