A girl in Canada who was dragged into a harbor by a sea lion is undergoing treatment for a rare bacterial infection, officials at the Vancouver Aquarium said.

The incident went viral on YouTube, showing a sea lion grabbing a girl’s dress as she sat on the edge of the harbor and then pulling her into the ocean. The YouTube video has already received more than 24 million views since it was posted on Saturday.

The girl was rescued quickly by a man who jumped in to help her.

Aquarium officials said the girl could be at risk for contracting a rare infection called “seal finger,” ABC News reported.

The infection is caused by a mycoplasma bacteria that lives in the mouths of sea mammals. Bacteria can get into a person’s body by a cut in the skin and can lead to loss of fingers and limbs if it is untreated, ABC News reported.

An aquarium spokeswoman told ABC News that the disease “can be painful and debilitating.”

“She did get a superficial wound, and she's going to get the right treatment,” the spokeswoman told ABC News.

