Some avocado lovers are seeing red instead of green and yellow when they slice into the fruit, and the rising number of hand injuries is a concern to physicians.
According to The Times, the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons wants to see safety labels put on the fruit, in response to a growing number of hand injuries related to avocado preparation that surgeons have seen in UK emergency rooms. The Times reported that some of the injuries involved serious nerve and tendon damage and required surgery.
The California Avocado Commission also reports seeing a fair share of hand injuries. A hashtag, #avocadohand, is documenting the trend on Twitter. The commission has posted safety tips for consumers on how to properly slice and dice avocados.
Removing the large avocado seed in the middle of the fruit is a common source of injury. Experts recommend removing it with a spoon, and never poking or prodding it with a knife.
Holy guacamole! We're in the midst of an “avocado hand” epidemic https://t.co/nSRQinaxYh pic.twitter.com/ku4NMR1gPB— The Times of London (@thetimes) May 10, 2017
