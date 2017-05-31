Listen Live
Health Med Fit Science
9-year-old taken to hospital after mistaking 'Unicorn Milk' vape juice for candy
9-year-old taken to hospital after mistaking 'Unicorn Milk' vape juice for candy

9-year-old taken to hospital after mistaking 'Unicorn Milk' vape juice for candy
Photo Credit: John van Hasselt - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

9-year-old taken to hospital after mistaking 'Unicorn Milk' vape juice for candy

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: John van Hasselt - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick -  A 9-year-old girl in Canada required hospital treatment after she mistook e-cigarette liquid for candy.

Lea L'Hoir told the CBC that on Monday, her daughter found the bottle of "Unicorn Milk" on the playground at school. Because of the fanciful labeling and the strawberry scent, her daughter and friends ingested a few drops of what is actually e-cigarette liquid. The students began to feel ill and took the bottle to a teacher.

L'Hoir picked up her daughter from school and took her to the hospital after reading about the dangers of ingesting concentrated nicotine liquid. L'Hoir's daughter was diagnosed with nicotine poisoning and received treatment before being released that evening, the CBC reported.

While her daughter is recovering, L'Hoir wants to warn other parents about the dangers of vape liquid. She said the bottle did not clearly identify what was in it, with the ingredients written in small print and a tiny poison symbol on the side of the bottle.

