Heavy smoke from fire under Jacksonville overpass clogs traffic

Smoke from a fire under an Jacksonville overpass caused traffic delays Saturday near I-95 and I-10.

Jacksonville police officers went to the scene after reports of heavy, black smoke blowing from the area.

Police said a thick layer of shredded tires on the ground fueled the fire, which did not create any structural damage.

Police said there were several homeless individuals who were nearby and appeared to be living there.

Fire rescue personnel arrived and put out the fire, which police and a fire official are saying was accidental.

A fire official said the cause of the fire could not be determined.

Lanes have since reopened and the fire has been extinguished.