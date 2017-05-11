You can help fight hunger in the Jacksonville area by leaving a bag of food donations near your mailbox on Saturday.

Letter carriers in Jacksonville and around the nation are collecting the donations on May 13.

Feeding Northeast Florida staff and volunteers will then help distribute the donations to families in need.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

In Northeast Florida, the top needed items are: peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruit and granola bars.

More than 180,000 people -- and one in every four kids -- are considered food insecure in Northeast Florida, meaning they don't know where next meal is coming from.

“Over half of the people, nearly 60 percent of those that we're serving have a job," Luke Layow, president and CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida, said. "They’re what we call the "working poor." So, they're making money, they're trying. They live in a home. They’re just one paycheck away, one car breaking down. One medical problem away."

For more information about the food drive, visit www.feedingnefl.org.