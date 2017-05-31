Home of Ronnie Hyde demolished

Crews began tearing down the home of accused child killer Ronnie Hyde in Jacksonville Beach Wednesday morning.
Related: Jacksonville Beach man Ronnie Hyde will plead not guilty to murdering, dismembering teen
Neighbors say they are glad to see the home go.
"I think its removing a horrific thought and action," said Jacqueline Ball who lives nearby. "The 'For Sale' sign was up for a week or two. We're happy to see the cranes here."
Related: Ronnie Hyde may have tried offering counseling services to local murder victim's mother
The home was recently purchased by an investor.
Related: Action News Jax Investigates: Why did it take 23 years to arrest murder suspect Ronnie Hyde?
Breaking. Crews tearing down home of accused child killer Ronnie Hyde in Jax beach. Hyde accused… https://t.co/WDIh8mANg6— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 31, 2017
Crews demo home of accused child killer Ronnie Hyde in Jax beach. Hyde accused of killing teen decades ago and arrested earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/d4Ag7r0pi9— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 31, 2017
Furniture and a stove set for demo. pic.twitter.com/vBQvAkoz14— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 31, 2017
Im told investors bought property. Flipping it. pic.twitter.com/3ePqxX3X7H— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 31, 2017
Demo crews at #ronniehyde home in Jax beach. #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/xp4QC4x0J9— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 31, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself