Investigators at home of accused murderer Russell Tillis

Crews are on site at the home of Russell Tillis on Bowden Circle to do some more investigative work.
Tillis is the man accused of killing and dismembering a woman and burying her body on his property.
RELATED: Trial delayed for Jacksonville's 'house of horrors' suspect | Jacksonville man accused of 'House of Horrors' murder says lawyer should not represent him | Court documents allege police beat murder suspect associated with Jacksonville 'house of horrors'
Action News Jax is working to learn why crews are on the scene and how long they plan to investigate the property.
JSO digging at the property of accused murderer Russell Tillis @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/HpzDOr167g— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 20, 2017
JSO tells me they're out here breaking apart concrete slab that remained on Tillis' property. Crews just brought out sifter. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Es46v5IjLH— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 20, 2017
Tillis appeared in court Monday for arraignment where he was officially charged with murder in the case.
He pleaded not guilty.
He'll be back in court on June 27 for a pretrial hearing.
