Former FBI Director James Comey testifies at 10am.

News
Italian bread product recalled at Florida Winn-Dixie stores
A Jacksonvile Winn-Dixie is slated to close in June, a move that will elminate 62 positions. 

Italian bread product recalled at Florida Winn-Dixie stores

Updated:

A voluntary recall is being issued for an Italian bread product sold in Florida Winn-Dixie stores.

The grocery company, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, issued the recall Thursday for Winn-Dixie Italian Style Panko Breadcrumbs 

The recall is because of undeclared allergens found in the product. 

The product was sold in Winn-Dixie stores in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, and in Fresco y Más stores stores in Florida.
 
Jacksonville has at least 20 Winn-Dixie grocery stores and supermarkets. 

The UPC code for the product is 2114000774 (8 ounce package). 

The company said the packages have “best before” dates of Aug. 18, 2016 and Oct. 18, 2018.

The product should be thrown away or returned to any Winn-Dixie or Fresco y Más store for a full refund. 

 

The Latest News Headlines

  • One dead in Argyle Forest shooting
    One dead in Argyle Forest shooting
    The Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in the Argyle Forest area Wednesday night.  A man between 30-40 years of age was found inside of a home on Macnaughton Dr. with at least one gunshot wound.  The man was pronounced dead at the scene by JFRD.  A woman and two children were also inside the home, but they were not injured.  According to JSO, a man was outside the home, and said he was involved in a shooting inside the house.  He was taken in to custody for questioning.  At this time this is an active investigation to determine exactly what happened, and what led to the shooting. If anyone has any information in reference to this case, please contact JSO or Crimestoppers. This is a developing story and we are working with Jacksonville Police to get more information.      
  • Live updates: James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee 
    Live updates: James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee 
    Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election. According to committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, (R-North Carolina), Comey is 'looking forward to having the opportunity to publicly share his thoughts and views” following his firing by President Donald Trump on May 9. On Monday, the White House confirmed that Trump would not seek executive privilege to stop Comey from appearing before the committee. Burr also said that Comey has received clearance from special counsel Robert Mueller to testify in an open session. 'They've talked, and I understand the special counsel has not fenced him off in any way, shape or form on the items he intends to talk about,' Burr said. Mueller is in charge of the investigation into the Russian hacking of the 2016 presidential election. Here’s how you can watch the coverage of the hearing. What time: The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET. What channel: ABC and CBS will break into regular coverage to broadcast the hearing. It will also be broadcast live on cable news channels and on C-SPAN3. NBC has not yet said whether or not it will carry the hearing live. Will it be livestreamed: CSPAN will livestream the testimony at C-Span.org and PBS NewsHour.  Here is Facebook’s live stream. Who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee:   Republicans Richard Burr, North Carolina (Committee chairman) James Risch, Idaho Marco Rubio, Florida Susan Collins, Maine Roy Blunt, Missouri James Lankford, Oklahoma Tom Cotton, Arkansas John Cornyn, Texas Democrats Mark Warner,  Virginia (ranking member) Dianne Feinstein, California Ron Wyden, Oregon Martin Heinrich, New Mexico Angus King, Maine Joe Manchin, West Virginia Kamala Harris, California What to expect: Expect questions about anything to do with the investigation into the Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Comey will be questioned about what Trump asked of him, and about the memo he is reported to have made following a Feb. 14 meeting with the president.  He will, of course, be asked if he has found any evidence that Trump coordinated with the Russians and if there is any hint of obstruction of justice following the firing of national security adviser Michael Flynn.  Comey will not answer questions about classified information and will likely not answer any questions that would interfere with Mueller’s investigation. Live updates: Check back here on Thursday beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET for live updates on Comey’s testimony. Live updates
  • Trump businesses got money meant for children’s cancer research: report
    Trump businesses got money meant for children’s cancer research: report
    Through Eric Trump’s foundation, which supports child cancer research, the president’s Donald J. Trump Foundation appeared to have funneled $100,000 worth of charity donations into the Trump family’s coffers, according to a report from Forbes magazine. >> Read more trending news Eric Trump, the president’s third eldest child, has held the Eric Trump Foundation golf invitational annually for the past 10 years at the Trump National Golf Club in New York. The event has raised more than $11 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis to date, Forbes reported.  Eric Trump told the magazine that a vast majority of the expenses incurred in holding the charity event were comped, including use of the golf course, entertainment, drinks and nearly all the merchandise given to golfers. However, IRS tax documents showed that the event suffered from ballooning overhead costs, starting in about 2011. “In the early years, they weren’t being billed (for the club) – the bills would just disappear,” Ian Gilule, former membership and marketing director at Trump National Westchester, told Forbes. But after Donald Trump realized that his son was not being charged for use of the golf course, “Mr. Trump had a cow,” Gilule said. “He flipped,” he said. “He was like ‘We’re donating all of this stuff, and there’s no paper trail? No credit?’ And he went nuts. He said, ‘I don’t care if it’s my son or not – everybody gets billed.’” To offset the cost of reserving the Trump National Golf Club, the Donald J. Trump Foundation donated $100,000 to the Eric Trump Foundation – money that went directly to the Trump Organization, according to Forbes. “In effect … this maneuver would appear to have more in common with a drug cartel’s money-laundering operation than a charity’s best-practices textbook,” the magazine reported. “That $100,000 in outside donations to the Donald J. Trump Foundation … passed through the Eric Trump Foundation and wound up in the coffers of Donald Trump’s private businesses.” Another $500,000, donated over the course of 10 years and earmarked for children’s cancer research, “was re-donated to other charities, many of which were connected to Trump family members or interests, including at least four groups that subsequently paid to hold golf tournaments at Trump courses,” according to Forbes. Donald Trump announced plans in December to dissolve his charity foundation “to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President,' he said in a statement. His plans were stymied by the New York attorney general’s office, which said in a statement to The New York Times that the foundation could not be dissolved until after investigators wrapped up a probe of whether the Trump Foundation was used to financially benefit Trump himself.
  • Comey testimony: Trump expected to respond on Twitter
    Comey testimony: Trump expected to respond on Twitter
    President Donald Trump is expected to respond Thursday to testimony by his former top cop, James Comey, on social media as the fired FBI director speaks publicly for the first time since his May 9 dismissal. >> Read more trending news The president will take to social media to respond to testimony “if he feels the need to respond,” unidentified sources told The Washington Post. Comey detailed five private conversations he had with Trump, which he said made him feel deeply uneasy, in a written statement submitted Wednesday to the Senate Intelligence Committee. The conversations focused on the FBI’s ongoing investigation into connections between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian hackers who meddled in the November election. >> Related: Trump has no plans to 'put down Twitter' during Comey's testimony, sources say
  • Comey testimony: A timeline of how we got here
    Comey testimony: A timeline of how we got here
    Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his interactions with President Donald Trump, the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the actions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Here is a timeline of the events that led to Thursday’s testimony: June 2013 President Barack Obama appoints Comey to head the FBI. He succeeds Robert Mueller.  August 2015 The FBI confirms it is investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she headed the State Department.  July 2, 2016 Clinton is interviewed by FBI agents for more than three hours. July 5, 2016 Comey holds a press conference to say that while he feels Clinton's handling of classified information was 'extremely careless,” he will not be recommending charges against Clinton. The next day, Attorney General Loretta Lynch announces that she accepts the FBI recommendation and will not bring charges against Clinton for mishandling confidential information. July 7, 2016 Comey appears before a House committee to defend his decision not to charge Clinton. Oct. 28, 2016 Days before the presidential election, Comey announces that more State Department emails have been discovered on the laptop of former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner. Weiner is married to Huma Abedin, a long-time Clinton aide. Comey says those emails are related to the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server. Nov. 6, 2016 Comey announces that the emails have been reviewed and that while there are a few that had not been seen before, the decision not to prosecute Clinton stands. Nov. 8, 2016 Donald Trump wins the 2016 presidential election. Dec. 1, 2016 Flynn meets with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, at Trump Tower.  Dec. 9, 2016 The Washington Post reports that the CIA believes the Russians were trying to help Trump win the election. In response, Trump issues a statement that criticizes the U.S. intelligence community after the Washington Post reports that the CIA believes the Russians tried to help Trump win the election Dec. 29, 2016 President Obama announces sanctions against Russian officials over the CIA report of meddling in the U.S. election. Later on that day, Flynn calls Kislyak about the sanctions. Jan. 6, 2017 Leaders of the U.S. intelligence community meet with President-elect Trump in Trump Towers. They tell him that Russia interfered with the election. Comey, according to a statement he released Wednesday, tells Trump about a Russian dossier containing sordid information allegedly about Trump. Comey tells Trump he is not being investigated as part of the Russian interference in the election. Jan. 27, 2017 Trump invites Comey to dinner at the White House. During that dinner, according to notes jotted down afterward by Comey, Trump tells him, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” Feb. 13, 2017 Michael Flynn resigns as national security adviser. Different stories emerge about his resignation/firing. According to reports, Sally Yates, acting attorney general, had warned the White House Flynn could be blackmailed after he made misleading statements in public about meeting with Russian officials. The White House says Flynn was let go because he lied to Vice President Mike Flynn. Feb. 14, 2017 After the New York Times reports that member of Trump's campaign 'had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials,' Comey goes to the White House for a meeting. During that meeting, according to a memo Comey said he made that evening, Trump tells him he hopes “you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. … He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.' Later, Comey asks Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prevent any future direct communication between him and the president. According to Comey’s statement, he does not tell Sessions about Trump’s request. March 2, 2017 Sessions recuses himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election a day after media reports show he met with Kislyak twice in 2016. . March 20, 2017 In a public House hearing, Comey confirms the FBI his agency is investigating allegations that members of Trump's campaign might have colluded with Russian officials. March 30, 2017 According to Comey’s statement, Trump calls him to ask him what could be done to “lift the cloud” of suspension about Russia.  April 11, 2017 Trump again calls Comey, telling him the Russian investigation is hampering his ability to do his job. May 3, 2017 Comey once again testifies before a Senate committee. He explains his reasoning behind the decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of an email server days before the 2016 election. During that testimony, he says “hundreds of thousands” of emails ended up on Weiner’s laptop. He says he won’t talk about the Russian interference with the election until the investigation is completed. May 9, 2017 That morning, the FBI corrects Comey’s testimony on how many emails involving Clinton were on Weiner’s laptop. Late in the afternoon, the White House announces Comey has been fired. Comey finds out via a television report while he is speaking to a group of FBI agents in Los Angeles. The White House says Comey is being fired, in part, over his handling of the email investigation. May 10, 2017 Trump meets with Russian diplomats in the White House, reportedly revealing sensitive information and slamming Comey as a “real nut job.” The next day he tells NBC News’ Lester Holt that Comey is “a grandstander,” and that the Bureau is in disarray because Comey is not respected by his agents. He went on to say the Russia investigation was on his mind when he considered firing Comey. May 16, 2017 News breaks that Trump asked Comey in February to end the investigation into Michael Flynn’s involvement with the Russians, and that Comey kept memos of meetings he had with Trump. May 17, 2017 The Justice Department announces that former FBI director Robert Mueller has been named as a special counsel to head-up the Russia investigation. May 22, 2017 After getting a subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee,, Flynn says he will invoke his 5th Amendment rights. June 1, 2017 The Senate Intelligence Committee announces that Comey would testify publicly and in a closed session on June 8. June 2, 2017 The White House says it isn’t sure if Trump will try to block Comey’s testimony using executive privilege. Three days later, on June 5, deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will not block Comey from testifying. June 7, 2017  Comey releases his opening statement to the Senate Intelligence committee in advance of the June 8 hearing. In the statement, he details meetings and phone calls with the president and Trump's comments about Flynn and about when Comey will publicly announce that Trump is not being investigated. June 8, 2017 Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET
