A Jacksonville artist painted and donated a piece of art dedicated to Pulse victims, survivors and the people who helped that day to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Anna A-Kissoonlal said the painting represents the strength and courage of the people affected by the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando on June 12, 2016.

The painting of "Orlando Standing With Pride" was donated to the ORMC Hospital, where it now hangs in the lobby.

A-Kissoonlal said its a symbol of the strength and courage of all who lost their lives, the survivors and everyone who helped that day and in the days that followed.