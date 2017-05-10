Jacksonville-based company plans to add 250 well-paying jobs

A Jacksonville-based company is expanding and plans to add 250 well-paying jobs in the next few years.
Availity LLC, a healthcare IT company, has leased 100,000 square feet in Town Center One, a building site off Gate Parkway, the Jacksonville Business Journal reported.
The new office space will be Availity's second location in Jacksonville.
Availity said the expansion will add 250 jobs with an average wage of $70,000 by 2021.
Good-paying jobs coming to #Jacksonville! @Availity opening second office with plans to hire 250 new employees https://t.co/xSFHkSTI71 pic.twitter.com/NjKddu5Jz5— Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) May 10, 2017
Plans for the expansion were filed under the name Project Avalanche.
Molly Miles, vice president of marketing at Availity, told JBJ that the company is growing and needs more office space.
The company already employs 300 people at its office on Deerwood Park Boulevard.
The company also has offices in Indianapolis, Indiana; Dallas, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Helana, Montana; and Mesa, Arizona.
