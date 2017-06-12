Jacksonville boy dies after being pulled from pool during party

A Jacksonville boy has died the day after he was pulled from the bottom of a pool at a party on Saturday.
Dale Delano Fuller Jr was pulled from a pool at the Carlton in Oak Landing apartment complex on Atlantic Boulevard at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the 12-year-old was found at the bottom of the apartment complex community pool during a pool party.
A parent said she helped pull the child from the pool. The parent said the boy was coughing up water during CPR and that he had a pulse.
Fuller died on Sunday.
