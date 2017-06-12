Jacksonville boy dies after being pulled from pool during party

A Jacksonville boy has died the day after he was pulled from the bottom of a pool at a party on Saturday.

Dale Delano Fuller Jr was pulled from a pool at the Carlton in Oak Landing apartment complex on Atlantic Boulevard at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the 12-year-old was found at the bottom of the apartment complex community pool during a pool party.

A parent said she helped pull the child from the pool. The parent said the boy was coughing up water during CPR and that he had a pulse.

Fuller died on Sunday.

JSO: 12yo boy was found at the bottom of a pool, transported to hospital and is in life-threatening condition. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/dge3SQfSHF — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) June 10, 2017

We are at the Carlton at Oak Landing apartments, where police still have the pool roped off. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/dcCxBXJB7h — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) June 10, 2017

A parent told me this was at an end of year pool party for a basketball team. She says she helped to pull the child out. @ActionNewsJax — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) June 10, 2017