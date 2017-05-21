Jacksonville brawl video: JSO arrests woman, 18, after Moncrief fight

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest linked to viral videos showing separate brawls in the Moncrief area.
Jontaianna Pitts, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Battery, Felony Battery on a Security Guard, and Criminal Mischief.
Police say video taken on Friday shows Pitts punching another woman, then striking a security guard when he tried to intervene.
That first incident was part of a fight that took place at the Moncrief Plaza.
Police say the second viral video was taken 90 minutes later at Simonds-Johnson Park.
Officers say Pitts struck two victims several times in the head and body with a baseball bat she obtained from her mother.
Pitts is also seen in the video using the bat to damage the windshield and hood of a Chevrolet Cobalt.
The video of this fight is particularly alarming. Other teenage girls and women appear to be punching each other, and at one point a Taser is used.
JSO arrested Pitts on Saturday evening.
Action News Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said he expects several people to be charged.
“Particularly (investigators) want to get the person who had the bat because (that person) is committing a felony," Jefferson said on Saturday afternoon. "That may yield more fruit as far as getting information on the others.”
Action News Jax received a lot of tips about the viral and videos and the women involved in them.
One woman told us a few of them have violent histories, and are part of a gang that is known to pick fights.
“It has to come a time when you ask yourself, when is enough enough?” asked Michelle Goodman.
Goodman said she was even confronted and attacked by the group over a social media post.
“I went into the store to purchase things,” she said. “When I came out I was demanded to fight. I was surrounded in a circle.”
JSO says the viral videos and tips that were relayed to the officer working the case helped identify the suspects.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
