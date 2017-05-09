A Jacksonville father is thanking the community for coming together to help his son.

Baby Nathaniel is 15 days old.

His father Jonathan Merced said he was born premature. He weighed 4 pounds and was addicted to heroin, his father said.

Merced said Nathaniel’s mother left him when she was 3 months pregnant and got high on heroin throughout her pregnancy.

Days after Nathaniel was born, she left the hospital, leaving Merced to take care of Nathaniel alone.

The story is not uncommon. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of babies born addicted to drugs has gone up tenfold since 1995.

Just over 2,000 babies were born addicted to drugs in 2000. That number jumped to close to 22,000 in 2012.

After Merced learned he would be caring for his son on his own, he looked to Facebook for help.

The community responded by donating diapers, formula, clothes and a swing, among other items.

“Strangers I don’t even know have stepped up and donated," Merced said. "Words of encouragement -- people saying they’re going to pray for us.”