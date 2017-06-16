At least one person is dead after a box truck hit a column and caught fire on I-95 in Jacksonville Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash under an overpass on Interstate 95 northbound near Southside Boulevard.

Fire rescue officials said they were called to the scene at 3:03 p.m.

The crash initially shut down I-95 in both directions but some southbound lanes have begun to open.

A viewer told Action News Jax that one person was killed and a second person was badly burned in the crash.

FDOT officials said a crew will inspect the overpass for signs of structural damage after first responders clear the area.

This is a developing story.

