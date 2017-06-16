A witness says several people tried to help a man after a box truck hit a column and caught fire on I-95 in Jacksonville Friday.
At least one person was killed in the crash under an overpass on Interstate 95 northbound near Southside Boulevard.
Photos: I-95 in Jacksonville shut down after car fire
Fire rescue officials said they were called to the scene at 3:03 p.m.
A viewer told Action News Jax that one person was killed and a second person was badly burned in the crash.
"I pull up. I see it. The whole passenger side is engulfed," witness Anthony Jackson said. "People are frantically trying to run back and forth using fire extinguishers and I believe, what I found out later, was water bottles."
He said the scene was horrific.
"The passenger side was completely engulfed. Like completely engulfed, crushed. It was bad," Jackson said. "I mean, sitting there watching a man burn to death thinking nobody else can do anything. You can’t get too close to try to tell the man, you’re going to be okay."
The crash initially shut down I-95 in both directions but some southbound lanes have begun to open.
Fire crews are still putting out flames inside truck. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MfiUOafVCi— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 16, 2017
FDOT officials said a crew will inspect the overpass for signs of structural damage after first responders clear the area.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 5.
At least one person is dead after a truck hit a column, caught fire on I-95 near Southside Blvd. in #Jacksonville https://t.co/mi8QoJhmJk pic.twitter.com/soFtt9j3iV— Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) June 16, 2017
BREAKING: Car fire shuts down I-95 in both directions in #Jacksonville. Viewer says at least one person badly burned https://t.co/Xtd2RNKiXI pic.twitter.com/SEbm0DbsFn— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) June 16, 2017
📱 LIVE ON FACEBOOK: Chopper video of I-95 closure caused by truck fire https://t.co/tSN5MXTuTA pic.twitter.com/zyq8g06Jzu— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) June 16, 2017
Tell us about yourself