Jacksonville deadly house fire injures one, kills another

Police say they received a call about a fire on Rickenbacker Street just after one this morning.
A massive house fire sent two women to a local hospital where one later died. A third occupant in the home was able to escape uninjured.
On scene of an undetermined death in Northwest Jacksonville. This is on Rickenbacker St. Waiting to hear from JSO. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/LeOeDEHkGy— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 19, 2017
JSO tells me someone died in a house fire on Rickenbacker St. in Grant Park. Briefing set in 5 minutes. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/NoyxeJcyz6— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 19, 2017
@ActionNewsJax Grand* Park— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 19, 2017
Fire trucks left the scene of a house fire where a woman died. JSO says it doesn't appear to be suspicious. @ActionNewsJax— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 19, 2017
We are being kept far from the scene. My photog just noticed JEA arrive near the home that caught fire. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/fga1ULhc30— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 19, 2017
A neighbor shared this video with me of the house fire on Rickenbacker St. A woman didn't survive. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hhSMdPzJ5L— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 19, 2017
Coming up at 6:30-- hear from the man who tried to rescue people from a house fire in Grand Park. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/od4PVY8n3w— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 19, 2017
Family say Martha Hartley was killed in the overnight house fire in Grand Park area. She recently turned 60. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/HO3NGkyzSV— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 19, 2017
Betty Bostic survived the fire. Family shared this pic with me. They say she's in "very critical condition." pic.twitter.com/oO2SZKLozc— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 19, 2017
Family members are trying to salvage any items they can. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/IkmnuAVGUd— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 19, 2017
