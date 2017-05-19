Listen Live
Jacksonville deadly house fire injures one, kills another
Close

Updated:

Police say they received a call about a fire on Rickenbacker Street just after one this morning. 

A massive house fire sent two women to a local hospital where one later died. A third occupant in the home was able to escape uninjured. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 7 things to know now: Assange charges dropped; Trump on foreign trip; Comey may testify next week
    7 things to know now: Assange charges dropped; Trump on foreign trip; Comey may testify next week
    Here’s a roundup of what’s trending across the country and around the world. What to know now: 1. Assange charges dropped: Sweden's top prosecutor announced Friday that she is dropping an investigation into claims of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange took refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London five years ago to escape extradition to Sweden on the charges. Two women in Sweden told authorities in 2010 that Assange had sexually assaulted them. Assange still faces charges in Britain of jumping bail. 2. Foreign trip: President Donald Trump will leave Friday on his first overseas trip as president. Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican, Brussels and Sicily. His trip comes after nearly two weeks of turmoil for his administration, including the firing of his FBI director and the announcement of a special counsel to investigate any possible ties between the administration and Russian officials. 3. One killed in Times Square: A man drove his car into a group of pedestrians in Times Square on Thursday, killing one and injuring 22. He told authorities that he heard voices telling him to drive into the crowd. 4. Deadline for documents: Friday is the deadline set by the Senate Intelligence Committee set for at four ex-Trump campaign associates to turn over records pertaining to an investigation into alleged collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. Anonymous Senate sources said Roger Stone and Paul Manafort have already turned over information to the committee. 5. Will Comey testify: Rep. Will Hurd, (R-Texas), said he believes that fired FBI director James Comey will testify in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee next week. Hurd said the hearing could be as early as May 24. The committee extended an invitation last week for Comey to testify about his firing. And one more A Japanese billionaire paid $10.5 billion at auction Thursday for a 1985 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat. The painting is now the most expensive work by an American artist ever sold. In case you missed it Wait for it ...
  • Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    A Louisiana women’s sudden death the day after giving birth has left her family, including her partner and the father of her child, devastated and mourning her loss. Sarah Bertrand, 29, gave birth to her new baby, Julian, on May 9. The next day she was dead. >> Read more trending news “Just over 24 hours later… Sarah died of a pulmonary embolism that stopped her heart instantly,” the baby’s father and Bertrand’s partner Jean Luc Montou wrote on a GoFundMe page. Montou shared photos to Facebook of Sarah holding her newborn at the hospital, surrounded by her family. “I had never seen her so strong, so confident, and so joyful as when she held her new baby,” Montou said.  “While she will be missed so much, I want to honor her memory by raising Julian to be the best man I can make him, but it will be so hard with her sudden loss.” Bertrand’s funeral was held on Tuesday. Montou is still grieving, writing on Facebook that her loss “still stings deep.” “It still feels unfair, and I still feel helpless without her. The world is definitely a dark place without Sarah for us.” Montou launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with funeral expenses and the cost of raising his newborn alone. >> Related: Mother with cancer dies a day after delivering twins So far the campaign has raised more than $11,000, $3,000 more than the original goal.  
  • Police: Ohio mother shoots 2 children
    Police: Ohio mother shoots 2 children
    A Dayton, Ohio, mother has been arrested after police say she shot two of her children  -- an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy -- in the head Thursday morning.  According to The Associated Press, the children are in critical condition at Dayton Children's Hospital. Another child, an 11-year-old daughter, who was at home at the time of the shooting, was not hurt. >> Read more trending news The mother, Claudena Helton, 30, has been booked into Montgomery County Jail at 2:48 p.m. Thursday on two counts of felonious assault, police said. A handgun was recovered at the home. Helton has prior child endangering charges in Dayton. >>PHOTOS: Police respond to the scene, neighbors react At the shooting scene, a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said she saw the mother wandering naked and asked another neighbor to get a sheet to cover her. “She was just walking around in circles,” said the woman, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades. “She wouldn’t blink. She wasn’t violent. She wasn’t aggressive. She wasn’t anything. She was … blank.” The woman said that when an officer grabbed Helton by the arm, “she didn’t resist,” the neighbor said. “She just looked lost and zoned out.” Police Chief Richard Biehl said the mother shot the children inside the home and then took them outside. Dayton police Major Eric Henderson said police found the children in the front yard of the property.  “It’s an unfortunate incident,” Henderson said. “These are very traumatic events for the community. ... This is one of the toughest,” Biehl said. As to why a mother would shoot her own children, Biehl said: “I don’t think we have an answer for that right now,” adding that there may be a potential mental health issue and a perceived threat. Why the children were shot has not been determined yet. Biehl told The AP that prosecutors and detectives are discussing criminal charges against the mother. Helton was in the Montgomery County Jail Thursday night pending filing of formal charges.
  • Bicyclist shot in Woodstock
    Bicyclist shot in Woodstock
     The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to track down a shooter for fired multiple shots at a man while riding his back.  The 22-year-old bicyclist was taken to U.F. Health with gunshot wounds to his backside, but is expected to be okay.  He tells police he was riding on West 1st Street and St. Claire Street when a red car with multiple people inside and someone inside fired shots multiple times.  At this point in the investigation, police have yet to identify a motive or release any suspect information. 
  • Forbes annual billionaires list shows Trump down more than 200 slots
    Forbes annual billionaires list shows Trump down more than 200 slots
    Forbes has released its annual list of the richest people in the world, but President Donald Trump’s position on the list has dramatically declined. USA Today reported that Trump’s ranking dramatically fell 220 slots from No. 324 to No. 544. That ranking is a 20-way tie. >> Read more trending news At No. 1 for the fourth year in a row is Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 61, whose net worth increased over $10 billion from $75 billion to $86 billion. Warren Buffet is in the second spot. His net worth increased $14.8 billion from 60.8 billion in 2016 to $75.6 billion, according to Forbes. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had a significant net worth increase from $45.2 to $72.8 billion and closes out the top three. Here are the top 10 richest people in the world, according to Forbes: Bill Gates: $86 billion  Warren Buffett: $75.6 billion  Jeff Bezos: $72.8 billion Amancio Ortega: $71.3 billion  Mark Zuckerberg: $56 billion Carlos Slim Helu: $54.5 billion  Larry Ellison: $52.2 billion Charles Koch: $48.3 billion David Koch: $48.3 billion Michael Bloomberg: $47.5 billion
