A Jacksonville doctor who was found dead months after he was raided by the FBI in Jacksonville died of natural causes, a medical examiner's report said.

Dr. Nikhil Nihalani died Thursday of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, the report said.

The report said chronic alcoholism was a contributing factor to his death.

The FBI and other agencies raided Nihalani’s Englewood office in February. The FBI still hasn’t confirmed the reason for the raid.

The agency’s search warrant for the raid is sealed, but Nihalani was one of the biggest prescribers of psychotherapeutic medications in Florida.

He wrote more than 6,200 prescriptions for Medicaid patients in the first half of 2016.

Nihalani's death could add a wrinkle to the investigation.

Action News Jax Law and Safety expert Dale Carson said agents are likely trying to connect other members of Nihalani’s office to the investigation.

“Are there pharmacists involved? Are there other physicians involved in this? That’s really what you’re looking for,” Carson said. “You’re looking to find someone who is a kingpin so you can find other spokes in the wheel.”

Carson said the FBI might close the investigation entirely if further evidence is not found.

An Action News Jax investigation found that Nihalani was involved in a love triangle that drove a man to suicide.

The man shot himself to death last year with Nihalani’s gun.