Jacksonville family asks for help finding equipment thief

Updated:

Home surveillance video caught a thief stealing lawn care equipment right out of the bed of a truck in Englewood.

Devin Thrift, one of the owners of D and J Tree Service, said she and her boyfriend got off of work just after midnight on Thursday.

She said a short time later, a man pulled down their street, spotted their truck, and backed up to their home.

The suspect ran up to the truck and started grabbing equipment, she said.

“He like takes it, takes the backpack blower, runs back to his car, opens the side door puts it in,” Thrift said.

Then the man comes back, and steals their chainsaw.

“He picks the chain saw up and tussles with the rope that's tangled in it,” Thrift said.

The owners said they are hoping someone can recognize the thief, or even the car he drove, because their business is now at a standstill.

“It's put a damper on it. We don't have equipment or anything to back us up financially because we're a small company," Thrift said. "We're local. We got four kids and we do what we can on a daily basis. So pretty much it's halted everything."

The family said the stolen equipment costs a few thousand dollars.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Breathalyzer for texting: ‘textalyzer’ could help police nail distracted drivers
    Breathalyzer for texting: ‘textalyzer’ could help police nail distracted drivers
    New York state lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow police to use a so-called “textalyzer” device, similar to the way law enforcement uses a breathalyzer, to determine if someone in an accident was using their phone at the time of a crash. >> Read more trending news Under the New York legislation, if a driver refuses to hand over their phone for a check at a traffic stop or accident scene, they would not face charges, but could have their license suspended, according to the Associated Press. There are privacy concerns, but the company creating the textalyzer, Cellebrite, said the device would not reveal the contents on the phone, just whether a driver was using it at the time of an accident. >> Related: Texting while driving: Surprising number in one age group says its OK While almost all states ban texting while driving, and more than a dozen bar all hand-held devices, the National Safety Council estimated distracted driving still killed as many as 10,000 Americans last year.  
  • WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting
    WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting
    The Washington Post is reporting that in a May 10 meeting, President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister and Russian Ambassador. In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, Trump jeopardized a source of intelligence on the Islamic State, according to the paper.   Buzzfeed later reported that 2 officials have confirmed the report indicating that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.” This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
  • Who will be the next FBI director? Here’s a list of candidates
    Who will be the next FBI director? Here’s a list of candidates
    President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday that he would find a new director of the FBI by this Friday when he heads to his first overseas trip as president. Nearly a week after firing James Comey from his position as head of the FBI, at least 14 people have emerged as potential candidates for the job; eight have already been interviewed. From The Associated Press, here is a list of the 14 people being considered. 1. Alice Fisher was a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration. 2. Adam Lee is the special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Richmond, Virginia. 3. Andrew McCabe is the acting FBI director. 4. Michael J. Garcia is a former prosecutor and associate judge on New York's Supreme Court. 5. Sen. John Cornyn is the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, and was the attorney general of Texas. 6. U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson is a Bush appointee who struck down the centerpiece of the Obama administration's health care law in 2010. 7. Frances Townsend is a former Bush Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser. 8. Ex-Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan. The FBI Agents Association says it believes his diverse background makes him the best choice. 9. J. Michael Luttig is general counsel for Boeing Corp. and served as a judge on the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and a Justice Department lawyer. 10. Rep. Trey Gowdy, the South Carolina congressman is a former federal prosecutor and state attorney. He led the investigation into the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya. 11. Ray Kelly was the commissioner of the New York City Police Department. Following the attacks on 9/11, Kelly created the first counterterrorism bureau of any municipal police department and oversaw a drastic reduction in crime. 12. Larry Thompson was deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush and served as the department’s No. 2 from 2001 to 2003.  13. Paul Abbate is a senior official at the FBI, currently responsible for the bureau’s criminal and cyber branch. 14. John Suthers is a former U.S. attorney and Colorado attorney general; was elected mayor of Colorado Springs in 2015.
  • 2 killed when plane crashes into neighborhood near New Jersey airport
    2 killed when plane crashes into neighborhood near New Jersey airport
    Two people died Monday afternoon when the plane they were flying in crashed into a residential neighborhood less than a mile from New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Police told WPIX that the pilot and co-pilot of a Learjet 35 were killed in the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened in Carlstadt, about 1/4-mile from the airport, around 3:35 p.m. Video posted to social media showed heavy, dark smoke coming from the scene of the crash. The sounds of small pops and explosions can be heard.
  • JSO searching for man missing under “unusual circumstances”
    JSO searching for man missing under “unusual circumstances”
    Jacksonville police are asking for your help tracking down a man who hasn’t been seen for almost a month. JSO says there are “some unusual circumstances” around the disappearance of 47-year-old James Daniel Peterson Jr., which is why they’re asking the community to help locate him. They are not yet providing more details about the exact circumstances.  Peterson was last seen Thursday, April 20th. He was driving his black, four door 2014 Dodge Ram Truck 1500 with a Texas tag DNJ5179. The photo array at the top of this story was provided by JSO and shows Peterson’s truck in the rear facing view, but a stock photo in the front facing view.  Peterson is described as a white male, 5’8”, 275 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.  If you have any information on Peterson’s whereabouts since April 20th, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
The Latest News Videos

