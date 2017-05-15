Jacksonville family asks for help finding equipment thief

Home surveillance video caught a thief stealing lawn care equipment right out of the bed of a truck in Englewood.

Devin Thrift, one of the owners of D and J Tree Service, said she and her boyfriend got off of work just after midnight on Thursday.

She said a short time later, a man pulled down their street, spotted their truck, and backed up to their home.

The suspect ran up to the truck and started grabbing equipment, she said.

“He like takes it, takes the backpack blower, runs back to his car, opens the side door puts it in,” Thrift said.

Then the man comes back, and steals their chainsaw.

“He picks the chain saw up and tussles with the rope that's tangled in it,” Thrift said.

The owners said they are hoping someone can recognize the thief, or even the car he drove, because their business is now at a standstill.

“It's put a damper on it. We don't have equipment or anything to back us up financially because we're a small company," Thrift said. "We're local. We got four kids and we do what we can on a daily basis. So pretty much it's halted everything."

The family said the stolen equipment costs a few thousand dollars.