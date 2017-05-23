Jacksonville family escapes overnight house fire

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived on the scene of a house fire of 43rd Street around 3:30 a.m Tuesday.
A family of seven escaped the blaze and were waiting on the street when the response team arrived.
The family believes the fire started because of electrical issues.
Family tells me this is the dryer where the fire started @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/k0tNlmXW4Z— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 23, 2017
Family tells me they just renovated kitchen of Panama Park home that was engulfed in flames early this morning @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SNNr0E4VfM— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 23, 2017
Family tells me they believe it was an electrical issue that started the fire, says dryer went up in flames. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ELv5c0e8ja— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 23, 2017
Family who lost home to fire this morning has found one of the kittens and the mother cat @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/A6LvKKGGYx
— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 23, 2017
Here's a closer look at the home that went up in flames this morning. Hear from the homeowner at 5 on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/yz2pHPR0Mu— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 23, 2017
Scene at house fire on Liberty St. and 43rd. Live report in minutes on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/L24HDNQmb2— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 23, 2017
#ANJaxBreaking https://t.co/Kh8EFffVvl— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 23, 2017
Jfrd in scene of house fire on 43rd st off main. No reports on injuries. #anjaxbreaking https://t.co/Kyd2gcK4x3— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 23, 2017
Jfrd on scene of house fire off 43rd and main. I'm told no reported injuries. #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/Hx4HYXhjxI— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 23, 2017
Family escapes fire with only clothes on their back. Say it may have started with dryer. Kittens missing. People OK pic.twitter.com/ZJpq7KScZn— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 23, 2017
